Two officers, suspect injured in Merritt Pkwy incident

NORWALK, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Two Connecticut State Troopers were injured during an incident involving a pedestrian on the Merritt Parkway on Thanksgiving.

Police say Bogdan-Daniel Popa, 27, of Brooklyn, New York, was walking on the Merritt Parkway / Route 15 Northbound around 2:30 p.m. Thanksgiving day. When officers stopped in the area between Exits 40 and 41, Popa was crouched behind a concrete barrier in the right shoulder.

Popa suddenly jumped over the barrier and began running across the northbound lanes into traffic.

Troopers were able to stop Popa in the left lane, when a physical altercation ensued.

Popa allegedly resisted police and officers deployed a Taser to gain control.

Officers were able to gain control and take Popa into custody.

Two troopers were treated at Norwalk Hospital for lacerations to their hands and face. They were later released.

Popa was also treated for minor injuries at Norwalk Hospital.

Popa has been charged with illegal use of a highway by a pedestrian, interfering with an officer, and two counts of assault on a public safety officer.

Popa is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Bridgeport Correctional Facility.