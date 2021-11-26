ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novavax developing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant

By Manojna Maddipatla
Phramalive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Friday it had started working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine to target the variant detected in South Africa and would have the shot ready for testing and manufacturing in the next few weeks. The company’s COVID-19 shot contains an actual...

www.pharmalive.com

McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOXBusiness

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J talk omicron response

As COVID-19's new omicron variant has begun to emerge overseas, vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have outlined their respective strategies to tackle the new strain. Moderna, which has an authorized booster dose at the 50 microgram (µg) dose level for adults ages 18 years or older, has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Andrew Humphreys
Phramalive.com

COVID-19 vaccine makers start work on Omicron-tailored shots

(Reuters) – BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are working on vaccines that specifically target Omicron in case their existing shots are not effective against the new coronavirus variant, the companies said on Monday. The variant’s emergence has triggered a strong global response as countries worried that it could spread...
INDUSTRY
Phramalive.com

Merck’s Molnupiravir Sheds Efficacy Points Ahead of Key FDA Meeting

The latest data from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ MOVe-OUT trial on the use of molnupiravir to treat COVID-19 in adults has shown a lower efficacy than previously reported. Updated results demonstrate a relative risk reduction of 30% in non-hospitalized adult patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19. This is a notable...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

U.S. CDC says all adults should get COVID-19 booster shots

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday everyone aged 18 years and older should get a booster shot, as it looks to tackle a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus that is quickly spreading across the globe. The update comes after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against Omicron – FT

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) – The head of drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been previously, sparking fresh worry in financial markets about the trajectory of the pandemic. “There is no world, I think,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTAJ

Final US hurdle for Merck’s COVID-19 pill: FDA panel review

WASHINGTON (AP) — An experimental COVID-19 drug that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill to treat the coronavirus faces one final hurdle Tuesday: A panel of government experts will scrutinize data on the medication from drugmaker Merck. The Food and Drug Administration is asking its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, […]
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Regeneron says Covid antibody drug could be less effective against Omicron variant

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday prior analyses suggested its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, and similar drugs, could have reduced activity against the Omicron variant. The drugmaker said the analyses of the individual mutations present in the Omicron variant indicate "that there may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was meeting Tuesday to decide whether to endorse Merck's pill to treat Covid-19, potentially paving the way for the medicine to be available within weeks. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Great Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the US and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer's UK boss says he's so certain of the safety of its Covid vaccine that he'd allow his six-year-old daughter to have it

The boss of Pfizer in the UK is so certain of the safety of its Covid vaccine that he would allow his six-year-old daughter to have it now. In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Ben Osborn, who runs the British arm of the US drug giant and is head of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, said he has had ‘blunt’ conversations with those opposed to vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

