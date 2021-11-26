Novavax developing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was meeting Tuesday to decide whether to endorse Merck's pill to treat Covid-19, potentially paving the way for the medicine to be available within weeks. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Great Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the US and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.

