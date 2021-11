Most cyber scammers are wily and persistent. Some days, we find ourselves bombarded with so many questionable emails and phone calls, that it’s hard to know what to answer. Studies by the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau estimate that 229 million American adults—about nine out of every 10—experienced at least one attempted fraud in 2020. Of those, some 33 million lost their hard-earned money.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO