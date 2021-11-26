ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas men’s basketball suffers upset defeat in ESPN Events Invitational against Dayton

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There were fans who likely thought the game was over, maybe even some coaches or players, too, but Christian Braun didn’t.

Braun had just watched his Kansas teammate, David McCormack, block a potential game-winning shot by Dayton’s Malachi Smith. There were only about five seconds left in the game when it happened, and the Jayhawks led the Flyers 73-72. But Braun didn’t know where the basketball would go.

So Braun kept playing. He defended the Dayton player — Mustapha Amzil — who grabbed the loose ball. He forced that Flyers player to take a fall-away, two-point jumper just before time would expire in the second half.

►RELATED: Kansas basketball vs. Dayton: Jayhawks upset by Flyers on buzzer-beater in Florida

And despite the quality defense Braun played, defense that nearly forced Amzil to pass the ball away, the shot fell. It bounced off the rim, and then the backboard, before dropping through the net as time expired. Dayton upset Kansas on Friday in the ESPN Events Invitational, and handed Jayhawks head coach Bill Self and company a 74-73 defeat.

“That was a battle,” Flyers head coach Anthony Grant said. “That was a heck of a game. Give Kansas credit, man, they’re a heck of a team. Our guys have a tremendous amount of respect for who they are, what they represent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LEta_0d7lduvY00

Kansas (4-1) joined Alabama as the second top-10 team at the event to suffer an upset defeat against an unranked opponent. The Jayhawks led by as many as 15 points in the first half, before allowing the Flyers to storm back in the second. Dayton (3-3) even led by as many as seven points with less than 10 minutes remaining, until Kansas regrouped enough to force that final possession.

The Jayhawks couldn’t take enough of an advantage of the Flyers committing 20 turnovers and struggling to hit both 3s and free throws. Self watched his team have its own issues with attempts from the free-throw line and from behind the arc. Kansas out-scored Dayton by 11 when it came to points off of turnovers, and still didn’t win.

►RELATED: What Kansas men’s basketball is focusing on in practice during non-conference play

McCormack struggled to find consistency once more, despite the flashes of talent he showcased. Ochai Agbaji’s 21 points weren’t enough for the Jayhawks, nor were Braun’s or Remy Martin’s 17 points. Martin at times wasn’t the defensive presence Kansas needs him to be, and too often in the second half the Flyers were able to get to the basket for easy looks.

The Jayhawks didn’t have the post presence Self thinks they need right now, whether it’s offensively or defensively. It’s something that puts pressure on Braun and Agbaji to deliver inside as larger guards.

“The main thing is to stay together,” Agbaji said. “It’s a long season, like coach is saying, a lot more games, a lot more chances to get on the court to get better. So, it’s one loss but down the road we’re going to look back and we’re going to learn or see that we gained a lot from this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbgIx_0d7lduvY00

This isn’t the first time that Dayton has challenged Kansas in a setting like this. Back in an invitational in Hawaii during the 2019-20 season, the Jayhawks and Flyers went to overtime before Kansas earned that victory. This year, it was simply Dayton that came out on top.

Agbaji could sense the energy from the crowd from the moment he and his teammates stepped onto the floor for the first time. Grant praised the energy of both crowds postgame.

Moving forward, the Jayhawks have multiple areas they can focus on to improve. On Sunday they’ll face Iona, and in December wrap up the bulk of what remains of Kansas’ non-conference slate before Big 12 Conference play begins in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Gynq_0d7lduvY00

“It’s a marathon,” Self said. “The team that we had today won’t be the team that we have in February or whatever. It may not be the team that we have the first of January. It’s a — we haven’t become a team yet, but I do think we’re gaining on it. I do think that there’s some things that have happened, that through some experiences like this will probably accelerate the learning curve and get us, maybe, to all buy in a little bit differently.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas men’s basketball suffers upset defeat in ESPN Events Invitational against Dayton

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Hawaii State
KRQE News 13

Lobo men’s basketball defeats Grambling State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball bounced back from a loss over the weekend to defeat Grambling State 86-61 on Monday night. Five Lobos scored in double figures led by 18 points each from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House. House also had seven assists and eight steals. Javonte...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
butlercountytimesgazette.com

3 takeaways from Kansas men’s basketball’s 88-59 victory against Stony Brook

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball improved to 3-0 this season Thursday with an 88-59 victory at home against Stony Brook. The win pushed the No. 3 Jayhawks to 2-0 at Allen Fieldhouse, with the star once again being senior guard Ochai Agbaji. Kansas may have only led by six points at halftime, but in the second half it shot much better from behind the arc and defended the Seawolves’ three-point shooting more effectively to win by 29 points. And the Jayhawks came away with such a commanding victory without either senior forward David McCormack or super-senior guard Remy Martin playing at least 20 minutes.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Grant
flyernews.com

Flyers men’s basketball suffers 78-59 home loss to Lipscomb

Toumani Camara (No. 2), Malachi Smith (No. 11), Koby Brea (No. 4) and DaRon Holmes II (No. 15) react during the Flyers 19-point loss Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of Keegan Gupta, Flyer News. Dayton Flyers men’s basketball suffered a humbling 78-59 home loss to Lipscomb Wednesday night at UD Arena.
DAYTON, OH
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/15): Kansas City upsets Missouri

(Columbia) -- Kansas City upset Missouri in men’s college basketball on Monday, 80-66. The Roos (1-2) got a 28-point effort from Evan Gilyard, who hit six of his eight 3-point attempts. Marvin Nesbitt added 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Anderson Kopp finished with 12 points and seven boards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
universitystar.com

Men’s basketball suffers second loss of the weekend

The Bobcats put up a tough fight Sunday night in Nashville but were once again unable to pull through, losing to the Vanderbilt University Commodores 79-60. Texas State started the first half strong with a pair of triples from senior guards Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry. Harrell added a mid-range jump shot to give Texas State a 10-2 lead to open the game.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iona#University Of Kansas
norfolkneradio.com

Kansas State uses quick start to defeat Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball 79-64

Ismael Massoud and Nijel Pack each scored 15 points, both hitting three three-pointers, and Kansas State used a quick start to defeat Nebraska-Omaha 79-64. The Wildcats were up 15-2 less than five minutes into the game and had a late 18-3 run in the first half to go up by 21 before settling for a 42-26 lead at the break.
KANSAS STATE
merrimackathletics.com

Men’s Basketball Defeated at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA. – Sunday night marked another first in program history for the Merrimack College men's basketball team. The Warriors squared off against Virginia Tech, which was the first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) school to ever play the squad from North Andover. Merrimack lost 72-43. Jordan Minor scored a team-high 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Malik Edmead chipped in with nine points of his own in 18 minutes of play.
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
longbeachstate.com

Men's Basketball Off To Florida For Naples Invitational

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Long Beach State takes on a new challenge this week at an interesting tournament just before Thanksgiving, taking part in the Naples Invitational in Florida starting on Monday, November 22. Featuring eight mid-major programs playing three games each in three days, the Beach will open up the tournament against Missouri State at 5 p.m. PT. Each game of the tournament will be streamed live on FloHoops.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Alabama Basketball Hopeful for Juwan Gary's Return for ESPN Events Invitational

Alabama basketball is hitting the road for the first time this season when the team travels to Orlando to play in the ESPN Events Invitational. Whether they win or lose the first game against Iona, the Crimson Tide will still play three games in four days starting on Thursday. According to head coach Nate Oats, the team is hopeful that forward Juwan Gary will be able to rejoin the rotation this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4
Followers
137
Post
778
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy