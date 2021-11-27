Sportsbeat : Week 14 – BG Rallies, Central dominates quarterfinal matchup
Highlights and scores from Central PA school’s PIAA quarterfinal football games
FRIDAY
CLASS 3A
Central 35, Grove City 6
CLASS 2A
Southern Columbia 62, Richland 20
CLASS 1A
Redbank Valley 21, Northern Bedford 14
Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Juniata Valley 21
SATURDAY
CLASS 6A
State College at Harrisburg
