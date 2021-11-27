ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sportsbeat : Week 14 – BG Rallies, Central dominates quarterfinal matchup

By Andrew Clay
 3 days ago

Highlights and scores from Central PA school’s PIAA quarterfinal football games

FRIDAY
CLASS 3A
Central 35, Grove City 6

CLASS 2A
Southern Columbia 62, Richland 20

CLASS 1A
Redbank Valley 21, Northern Bedford 14

Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Juniata Valley 21

SATURDAY
CLASS 6A
State College at Harrisburg

