Makar continues goal streak in Avalanche loss to Stars
DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening minutes to reach 400 career goals, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1.
Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger earned the win despite missing the last 7:22 of the second period after being struck in the head. Oettinger returned in the third period after being relieved by Braden Holtby.
Cale Makar continued a five-game goal streak with the lone point for the Avalanche, who had a six-game winning streak snapped.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0