Makar continues goal streak in Avalanche loss to Stars

 3 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening minutes to reach 400 career goals, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger earned the win despite missing the last 7:22 of the second period after being struck in the head. Oettinger returned in the third period after being relieved by Braden Holtby.

Cale Makar continued a five-game goal streak with the lone point for the Avalanche, who had a six-game winning streak snapped.

