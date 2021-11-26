Two San Joaquin County high school teams will be playing for championships in the final round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

Manteca will face Oakdale Friday night and Escalon takes on a familiar foe, Hilmar, 6 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be played at St. Mary's High School.

Division III

Final: Manteca 35, Oakdale 28

Division V

Final: Escalon 20, Hilmar 13

Contact Senior Content Strategist Genette Brookshire at gbrookshire@recordnet.com or on Twitter @record_genette .

This article originally appeared on The Record: Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs: 2 San Joaquin County teams are playing in the championships