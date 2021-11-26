ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs: 2 San Joaquin County teams are playing in the championships

By Genette Brookshire, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lci1M_0d7ldkLW00

Two San Joaquin County high school teams will be playing for championships in the final round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

Manteca will face Oakdale Friday night and Escalon takes on a familiar foe, Hilmar, 6 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be played at St. Mary's High School.

Division III

Final: Manteca 35, Oakdale 28

Division V

Final: Escalon 20, Hilmar 13

Contact Senior Content Strategist Genette Brookshire at gbrookshire@recordnet.com or on Twitter @record_genette . Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs: 2 San Joaquin County teams are playing in the championships

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

One thing Biden will not do to fight the Omicron variant

(CNN) — There was a telling moment during President Joe Biden's remarks on the new Omicron coronavirus variant at the White House Monday. He's all in on doing everything he can to get Americans vaccinated and politely asking them to mask up, but he's not likely to go the direction of some European leaders and push lockdowns any time soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Chris Cuomo coordinated with Andrew Cuomo's top aide as allegations spiraled, text messages show

CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo sought to help tailor former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's responses to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to documents released Monday by the state's attorney general. Chris Cuomo has previously acknowledged involvement in his brother's response to the allegations, but the new documents shed light on his day-to-day communications with a top aide to the governor.
POLITICS
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Escalon, CA
City
Oakdale, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Education
Manteca, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Manteca, CA
Education
City
Manteca, CA
City
Hilmar, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS News

Omicron: What we know — and don't know — about the new COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Matthew McConaughey announces he's not running for Texas governor

Following months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey has made it official: He will not be running for Texas governor. The 52-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Sunday evening. In the three-minute-long recording, he said that political leadership is a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," but...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Hill

Boebert and Omar fight leaves GOP scrambling

The House is grappling with yet another fight between a far-right Republican and a member of the progressive “squad” — this time Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The war of words between the two lawmakers escalated on Monday when they clashed in a heated phone call over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

181
Followers
42
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy