Purdue Fort Wayne tops Southeastern Louisiana in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. – In the first game of the Hilton Garden Inn FGCU Invitational, the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team defeated Southeastern Louisiana 74-66 on Friday (Nov. 26).
The Mastodons were led by three that scored in double-figures: Jarred Godfrey (19), Ra Kpedi (16) and Bobby Planutis(16). Kpedi grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, five of which were offensive boards. Deonte Billups also pulled down eight rebounds.
After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, the Mastodons saw the Lions build up a 17-8 lead, which would be their biggest of the afternoon. Godfrey stemmed the tide with a 3-pointer, which started a 16-4 run for the ‘Dons. What followed were three layups from Godfrey, Planutis and Cameron Benford, then back-to-back triples from Planutis. The ‘Dons took a six-point lead into the locker room after Kpedi hit a free throw.
The Lions re-took the lead in the second half at the 17:01 mark, but Godfrey put the ‘Dons back up two with a triple. They never trailed again from this point and built a lead as large as 11. Jalon Pipkins laid in a fastbreak layup and converted the old-fashioned 3-point play with 0:56 left to put the game on ice.
From the point, Damian Chong Qui scored six points and dished out six assists without a turnover. The Mastodons forced the Lions into 16 turnovers, leading to 12 points. The ‘Dons also held SLU to 21.1 percent from 3-point range.
Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 3-1. Southeastern Louisiana falls to 3-3. The Mastodons will play in the 4:30 game tomorrow (Saturday, November 27) against Western Michigan.
