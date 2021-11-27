Landers leads way as Antwerp dominates in season opener

ANTWERP, Ohio – Jagger Landers had 21 points in the first half and 29 for the game as Antwerp bested visiting St. John’s Delphos 65-37 in the season opener for the Archers.

Landon Brewer added 16 for the Archers while Carson Altimus chipped in with 12.

