Antwerp, OH

Landers leads way as Antwerp dominates in season opener

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

ANTWERP, Ohio – Jagger Landers had 21 points in the first half and 29 for the game as Antwerp bested visiting St. John’s Delphos 65-37 in the season opener for the Archers.

Landon Brewer added 16 for the Archers while Carson Altimus chipped in with 12.

