Columbia City, IN

11/26 Indiana Prep Basketball Recap

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City bested Bishop Luers to move to 7-0 on the season, Saniya Jackson’s 27 points lead Northrop over DeKalb, and Renna Schwieterman led Jay County with 21 as the Patriots held on for a key ACAC win over Woodlan to headline local prep basketball in northeast Indiana on Friday night.


GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Carmel 68, Hamilton Southeastern 67
Columbia City 52, Ft. Wayne Luers 27
Frankton 64, Shenandoah 14
Fremont 39, W. Noble 16
Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, DeKalb 32
Gary West 59, Hammond Noll 43
Jac-Cen-Del 55, Batesville 48
Jay Co. 46, Woodlan 43
LaPorte LaLumiere 48, Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 45
Madison-Grant 56, Wabash 45
Merrillville 56, Munster 29
S. Adams 38, Bluffton 25
Scottsburg 60, Brownstown 53
Westville 55, River Forest 37

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson 60, Lapel 54
Columbus North 58, Jennings Co. 52
Eastside 23, Edgerton, Ohio 18
Hammond Morton 39, Hammond Noll 37
Kouts 83, Hebron 67
N. Posey 59, Washington 38
Rensselaer 67, Tri-County 27
S. Decatur 82, Switzerland Co. 64
Union (Dugger) 58, Columbus Christian 57
Paris Tournament
S. Vermillion 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 36

