Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of South Korea’s last military dictator issued a brief apology over the “pains and scars” caused by her husband’s brutal rule as dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun...

Widow of South Korea's last military dictator Chun Doo-hwan apologises for 'pains and scars' caused by her husband's brutal rule as mourners pay their respects at his funeral

The widow of South Korea's last military dictator issued a brief apology over the 'pains and scars' caused by her husband's brutal rule. Dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun Doo-hwan who died age 90 on Tuesday.
Death of S.Korean dictator leaves brutal legacy unresolved

SEOUL (Reuters) – The death this week of South Korea’s last military dictator, Chun Doo-hwan, marks the end of a divisive chapter in the country’s modern history but leaves survivors of his regime’s violence no closer to reconciliation or resolution. Chun died on Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/former-south-korean-military-dictator-chun-doo-hwan-dies-90-2021-11-23 at the age of 90.
Chun Doo-hwan, brutal South Korean dictator, dies at 90

Former South Korean president Chun Doo-hwan, an army major general who seized control in a 1979 coup and whose name will forever be associated with a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators the next year, one of the darkest moments in the country’s postwar history, died Nov. 23 at his home in Seoul. He was 90.
