TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has chosen Avery Moore as the top finalist for the next chief of the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). Mayor Victoria Woodards confirmed the selection to KING 5 on Thursday, just over two weeks since the finalists for the role were chosen. The Tacoma City Council will meet Dec. 7 to decide whether to confirm Moore to the position.

1 DAY AGO