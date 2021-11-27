ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii health officials keep close eye on omicron COVID-19 variant

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) said the state lab is actively tracking the omicron variant. So far, no cases have been detected in the state, but it is keeping a close eye on the new variant of concern.

Hawaii reports 77 COVID cases, 6 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 77 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths on Thursday, Nov. 25. There are 25 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 16 on the Big Island, four on Kauai, 32 on Maui, -1 on Molokai, one diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 87,183. […]
