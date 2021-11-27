Governor Hogan Announces Plan to Decrease Crime in Baltimore City

Annapolis, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference today to announce his plans to decrease crime numbers after a surge in Baltimore city over the last ten days.

“These are lives tragically snuffed out, and families never be the same. It’s heartbreaking. And it’s completely unacceptable,” Governor Hogan explained. “The people of Baltimore are hurting. They’re scared and they’re searching for answers. They want to know why this bloodshed keeps happening and what it’s going to take something to finally change.”

Hogan said he will introduce the Violent Firearms Offender Act and the Judicial Transparency Act in a special session. Both acts are to harden sentencing for gun violence and create a level of transparency on sentencing information from judges.

The Violent Firearms Offender Act will toughen sentences for violent offenders who commit crimes with firearms. The Judicial Transparency Act will require the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing to track and publish information on the sentences that are handed down by judges for all violent crimes.

Hogan also plans to expedite ten million dollars in neighborhood safety grants to go towards lighting, cameras, and security upgrades to ensure the community’s safety. Hogan will be making both acts an emergency legislative in order for them to take effect as soon as possible.

“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to make these neighborhoods safer and to get these violent shooters off the streets,” said Hogan.

