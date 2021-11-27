ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Governor Hogan Announces Plan to Decrease Crime in Baltimore City

By Skyler Sales
 3 days ago

Annapolis, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference today to announce his plans to decrease crime numbers after a surge in Baltimore city over the last ten days.

Gov. Hogan pushes to “re-fund the police” with $150 million initiative

“These are lives tragically snuffed out, and families never be the same. It’s heartbreaking. And it’s completely unacceptable,” Governor Hogan explained. “The people of Baltimore are hurting. They’re scared and they’re searching for answers. They want to know why this bloodshed keeps happening and what it’s going to take something to finally change.”

Hogan said he will introduce the Violent Firearms Offender Act and the Judicial Transparency Act in a special session. Both acts are to harden sentencing for gun violence and create a level of transparency on sentencing information from judges.

The Violent Firearms Offender Act will toughen sentences for violent offenders who commit crimes with firearms. The Judicial Transparency Act will require the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing to track and publish information on the sentences that are handed down by judges for all violent crimes.

Hogan also plans to expedite ten million dollars in neighborhood safety grants to go towards lighting, cameras, and security upgrades to ensure the community’s safety. Hogan will be making both acts an emergency legislative in order for them to take effect as soon as possible.

“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to make these neighborhoods safer and to get these violent shooters off the streets,” said Hogan.

Comments / 47

Pamme Mellison #BLM
2d ago

Don't speak for me because I'm not scared @ all. I can travel anywhere in Baltimore City and don't get bothered with. It's what u involve yourself with and who u hangout around. As A stated before u can't allow anything to go on for so long and then try and change it because it will not work. They will only get resistants just as simple as that. When I was growing up in my Era back in the 70's on up to current we never have this amount of crime and that's because lack of parenting which starts from home furthermore u can't keep building luxury around poverty and nothing for kids to do but partake in the streets. That's the problem. Lack of parenting and that's just about everywhere. Parents trying to be their kid's friends instead of parenting, parent's in the streets with the kid's so their is No structure at all and No discipline as well. U think adding more cops will help Him! No it will not being as though ppl don't trust cops so that lack of trust is Gone with that.

Chuck Lucas
2d ago

Baltimore will get lower after they ship the crimals to the surrounding counties there crime rate is already going up because of that

Denise Coates
2d ago

Baltimore needs curfews , our corners need to be cleared ,open air markets closed. more drug programs. The National Guard needs to assist in the clean up until the city is stable and we need not let everyone know the plan. The killing has to stop . As does these drivers who blow through "RED LIGHTS" like there "GREEN" and the speeding and tail gateing on our streets. Enough marching, balloons and teddy bears at locations where crime has taken place. And to our leaders TALK IS CHEAP GET BUSY!!!!

