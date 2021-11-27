ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville man arrested and charged for robbery

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 3 days ago
Courtesy: MCPD

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – A Hyattsville man is facing multiple charges following a robbery in the downtown Silver Spring area.

The Montgomery County Police arrested Daniel Osmin Sanchez, 18, for the Nov. 24 robbery and assault.

According to police, a District officer observed Sanchez robbing a victim who was withdrawing money from an ATM in the area of Georgia Avenue. Sanchez is said to have approached the victim, then physically assaulted him and stole his money before fleeing the scene. The district patrol officer pursued Sanchez on foot.

Sanchez was arrested on Nov. 24 and charged with robbery, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault.

Sanchez was transported to the Central Processing Unit and released on Nov. 25 on a $2,500 bond.

