Brooklyn, NY

How Monica is making it happen this week

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

Some Brooklyn seniors say they their apartments feel like refrigerators — and it’s been weeks. They have no heat or hot water.  Many of them says restoring the heat is a health emergency. Community activist Bruce Green helped coordinate a turkey distribution at the all senior building at the Roosevelt Houses and noticed some seniors were freezing.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News,

“Roosevelt Houses is a third-party site and has a BMS (Building Management System) temperature system, which regulates the temperature inside buildings through an indoor sensor. We are not experiencing a service disruption at this location and the BMS shows that temperatures in the buildings are satisfactory. NYCHA staff are currently working to assess five no heat open work orders.”

Boreum Hill mother Althea McDonald is the mother of a 5th grader here at P.S 38 in Brooklyn. When she saw families struggling to get food she launched into action. McDonald got a little help from her friends, fourteen other mothers at P.S. 38.

A small army of women. Women like Nancie Katz, the co-founder of a group called Seeds in the Middle .

They organized a food distribution that fed over 80 families.  If you would like to volunteer. Email Ps38equityteam@gmail.com

People who live at the Brownsville Houses say they haven’t been able to cook on their stoves — there’s no gas service. The anger and frustration is at a breaking point, with the holidays. Their tenant president Carrie Scarboro told PIX11 News NYCHA is still working on gas restoration. For the Thanksgiving holiday, NYCHA delivered meals to the residents.

PIX11 News will stay on this story.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com .

