USD Coyotes advance to Summit League volleyball championship with win over South Dakota State

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
The South Dakota Coyotes will play for the Summit League volleyball championship on Saturday, as the Coyotes held off upstart rival South Dakota State in a thrilling five set battle Friday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the conference tournament semifinals. Set scores were 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 18-16.

SDSU had match point three times in the final set but couldn’t pull off the upset, as USD scored three straight points to end it.

The Coyotes (19-9) will be going for their second straight conference tournament title (and accompanying automatic berth in the NCAA tournament) and third in the last four seasons. They’ll take on top-seeded Omaha on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The 6th-seeded Jackrabbits made USD work for it, staging a furious rally in the fourth set to force a tiebreaker. The Coyotes led 24-21, one point away from ending the match, only to see SDSU reel off five straight points to steal the fourth and send the match to a fifth and deciding set, which the Coyotes narrowly captured.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 23 kills to lead the Coyote attack, while Madison Harms added 15 kills and Sami Slaughter 10. Juhnke added 19 digs, while Lolo Weideman had 20.

SDSU took the first set behind the high-flying acrobatics of outside hitter Crystal Burk, and SDSU showed fight in the second and third sets, too, but it looked like they’d falter in the fourth. Instead, they nearly pulled off a huge upset. They’d have been the first six-seed ever to reach the finals. USD’s win is their 14th in a row over SDSU.

The loss ended an important season of redemption for the Jacks, who made the conference tournament for the first time since 2010, then upset 3rd-seeded Denver for the program’s first postseason win since 2007. The Jacks finish the season 19-12 in the second year under coach Dan Georgalas.

Burk had 19 kills and 17 digs for SDSU, while Chloe Stitt had 16 kills and Carly Wedel 22 digs.

