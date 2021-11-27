ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Should surfers wear helmets? Concussions an increasing concern in growing sport

By KTLA Digital Staff, Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Mester
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qiNR_0d7lcjiG00

( KTLA ) – Derek Dunfee, a former professional big wave surfer and photographer, said he used to ride 50-foot waves.

However, the San Diego surfer’s career ended after more than 20 concussions, and being left nearly blind in one eye.

“There’s a lot of stuff I did that I prepared for these wipeouts, but when you get hit by a 50-foot wave, especially in terms of head trauma and concussions, there’s not much you can do to prepare for that,” Dunfee said.

Dr. Christopher Giza, director of the UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT Program, said the few studies that looked at brain injuries in surfing have found that the number of concussions has increased in the past two decades.

Bicyclist killed by SUV driver in hit-and-run

“One of the possibilities is that there are more people participating in the sport, so if there’s more in the sport, then the same percentage might have injuries,” Giza said.

But currently, Giza said “there’s not really a culture of paying attention to head injuries in surfing.”

“There’s certainly no culture of wearing helmets,” he added.

Terry Simms, founder of Simba Surf Helmets, wants to change that.

Simms estimated that during the pandemic, the number of surfers in California has doubled from 1 million to nearly 2 million.

Simms encourages all surfers — those who picked up the hobby during the pandemic and multi-year pros — to wear helmets. They may not prevent all concussions, but they can help protect surfers when they hit sand, a reef or the board itself.

Homicide detectives search for answers in 12-year-old’s death

“It’s not the size of the wave at all. In fact, it’s nothing to do with that. When it’s your time, it’s your time. And that’s that, period,” Simms said.

He and other helmet advocates may be making progress.

Dunfee, the former professional surfer, said he’s beginning to notice a change when it comes to headgear in surfing.

“I’ve had multiple concussions in smaller waves, and these are things I’m more aware of,” Dunfee said. “A lot of people are wearing helmets, which I encourage.”

Simms said it’s a positive trend that will remain important as surfing looks to continue its growth.

“This is really a vehicle to not only to help surfing, but to protect our future, which are our kids, because that’s when it all starts.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
swnewsmedia.com

Survey shows concussion reduction in nine sports

Editor's note: Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff is an executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Working through its member state associations, the NFHS has been the leader in high school sports for more than 100 years. And while the scope of the NFHS’ work continues to...
EDUCATION
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Experts Dissect Football Concussions, Helmets, Athlete Safety

The American tradition of Thanksgiving is one filled with food, family and football. With eyes glued to the screen to watch the next touchdown, the dangers of football are often overlooked. From the National Football League to Cornell’s football team, concussions pose a great risk to football players. In recent...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
iheart.com

Parent Charged For Tackling Referee During Roseville Youth Soccer Game

A parent who recently attacked a referee at a youth soccer game in Roseville is now facing criminal charges. A video of the incident has since been widely circulated, shows 34-year old Vicente Robles of Sacramento tackling a ref to the ground and yelling at the man. Robles is now being charged with misdemeanor battery against a sports official. The incident happened during an under-16 soccer match at Festersen Park on October 30th. Robles says he was defending his 15-year old son after the ref pushed his son with both hands.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Surfers#Ktla#Ucla#Suv#Simba Surf Helmets
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kslsports.com

Utah Football To Wear ’22 Forever’ Decal On Helmets For Colorado Game

SALT LAKE CITY – When the Utah football team takes the field for the final time at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2021, they will be sporting the “22 forever” decal on their helmets. Utah announced their uniform combination for the game against Colorado on Thanksgiving Day. The Utes and Buffs will...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy