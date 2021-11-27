ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinetown, NC

Hot start powers Pender football into 1A East Regional Final

By Steve Barnes
Star News
Star News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSGBV_0d7lcipX00

PINETOWN -- The Pender Patriots jumped out to a four-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter, then held off Northside-Pinetown for a 34-28 victory in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs Friday night.

The Patriots (10-3) advance to the East final at top-seeded Tarboro (12-1) on Friday for a chance to play for the state championship.

Senior quarterback Antonio Bea sparked the Patriots with a 67-yard touchdown run on the first possession.

After a blocked punt deep in Panther territory, he scored from a yard out on the next possession. The defense then recovered a Northside fumble and Bea capped a short, 20-yard drive with a three-yard scoring run for an 18-0 first-quarter lead.

“Our start was huge and ended up winning the ballgame for us,” Pender coach Tom Eanes said. “Our defense came up with two big plays that gave us great field position and we managed to hang on.”

After the defense held Northside on downs early in the second quarter, Bea burst 57 yards on the next play, then scored from five yards out for a 26-0 advantage. He had 134 yards rushing in the first half.

Northside scored late in the first half, then added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to cut the lead to 26-21, before junior Kelvin Robinson scored from six yards out after Bea kept the drive alive with a fourth-down completion.

Northside answered with a touchdown, then stopped the Patriots to have a chance to tie or take the lead with eight minutes left. Northside had a touchdown called back on a penalty and dropped a wide open pass deep in Patriots' territory before senior Tim Randolph iced the win with an interception on fourth down and 1:27 to play.

“We got lucky a couple of times on that last drive,” Eanes said. “It turned out to be our night against an outstanding team."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Hot start powers Pender football into 1A East Regional Final

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Pinetown, NC
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Start#American Football#1a East Regional Final#The Pender Patriots#Nchsaa Class 1a#Northside
Star News

Star News

50
Followers
99
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy