Ridgewood opens with win

NEWCOMERSTOWN — A balanced effort propelled Ridgewood to a 64-21 season-opening rout of Newcomerstown on Friday.

Dalton Patterson led the Generals with 12 points, while Kauelen Smith scored 10, Zander Stroup added nine, Braden Maleski and Kadin Bradford had eight points each and Kigenn Millender and Josiah Cahill chipped in seven points apiece.

Ridgewood, which made 16 of 28 free throws, raced out to an 18-8 lead through one quarter, was up 41-13 at the half and led 57-18 entering the fourth.

Braxton Wilson had 10 points and David Newkirk and Trenton Newkirk each had three points for the Trojans, who were 5 of 8 at the stripe.