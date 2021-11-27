ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling student killed in fatal Thanksgiving Day crash

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
A Grambling State University student was involved in a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day on U.S. Highway 167.

The university made the announcement on Friday of the Biology Major and Senior Associate in the Student Government Association, Zaria L. Griffith, who was a native of Chicago, IL.

The university concluded: Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We want to encourage all GramFam to be cautious and vigilant while traveling on the highways.

