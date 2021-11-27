ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurice, LA

Vigil held for man killed in Maurice

By Victor Jorges
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmRAk_0d7lcfBM00

A family is mourning the death of a loved one shot by his third cousin last week in Maurice .

Kevin James Chargois’ family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil on Black Friday.

"it's a tragedy...I mean, my family taking it hard, everybody is just taking it hard,” said his niece, Sade Chargois. “It's really a tragedy, with his third cousin killing him, it's really hard. Two losses in one."

Sadness and the music of Bob Marley, which his family says was his favorite, filled the air.

The family says they’re going to miss Chargois dearly.

"Oh, he was the best,” said Sade. “He had his ways, but we learned to love him for him. He was awesome."

His family tells KATC, violence is never the answer.

"Put the guns down,” said Sade. “It's not even worth it. At this point, it's not even worth it. Call the cops. Do something before you make a mistake like that because two people are lost. There's no winning in this situation."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Arrest made in fatal Peach Street shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – A man has been arrested for the fatal October shooting on Peach Street. Abram Landry has been arrested on a warrant from the Lafayette Police Department for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on October 3, 2021, in the 900 block of Peach Street in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Maurice, LA
Maurice, LA
Crime & Safety
KATC News

One person shot in Melville

A person was shot in Melville last night. Reports came in during the early morning hours on Saturday and said the incident occurred on Walnut Street. Melville Police Department's lead investigator told KATC that someone was shot, but no one was killed.
MELVILLE, LA
KATC News

Family raises funds for man whose house caught fire Friday morning

Friday morning, a man woke up to his house ablaze when a mattress, against a gas furnace, caught on fire. Ryan Thibodeaux's aunt stated, " People were moving out of the home and a mattress was shortly leaned up against the wall accident in front of the heater during the move. The house burned down in less than 10 minutes after the heater was turned on. He tried everything he could and it was not his fault."
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Grambling student killed in fatal Thanksgiving Day crash

A Grambling State University student was involved in a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day on U.S. Highway 167. The university made the announcement on Friday of the Biology Major and Senior Associate in the Student Government Association, Zaria L. Griffith, who was a native of Chicago, IL.
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Kevin James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vigil#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy