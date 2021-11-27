Vigil held for man killed in Maurice

A family is mourning the death of a loved one shot by his third cousin last week in Maurice .

Kevin James Chargois’ family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil on Black Friday.

"it's a tragedy...I mean, my family taking it hard, everybody is just taking it hard,” said his niece, Sade Chargois. “It's really a tragedy, with his third cousin killing him, it's really hard. Two losses in one."

Sadness and the music of Bob Marley, which his family says was his favorite, filled the air.

The family says they’re going to miss Chargois dearly.

"Oh, he was the best,” said Sade. “He had his ways, but we learned to love him for him. He was awesome."

His family tells KATC, violence is never the answer.

"Put the guns down,” said Sade. “It's not even worth it. At this point, it's not even worth it. Call the cops. Do something before you make a mistake like that because two people are lost. There's no winning in this situation."

