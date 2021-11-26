Here are Friday's high school sports results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HORTONVILLE 77, WAUKESHA WEST 43

WALES - The Polar Bears had four players finish in double figures with at least 13 points and built a 14-point halftime lead in the win over the Wolverines.

Lyric Johnson led Hortonville with 17 points. Kammy Peppler, Rainey Welson and Kallie Peppler added 15, 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Waukesha West was led by Nevaeh Thompson with 12 points.

Waukesha West 28 15 - 43

Hortonville 42 35 - 77

Waukesha West: K. Anderson 4, Hudson 2, Hanke 6, Yow 9, Huggett 2, Fenske 3, Krohn 5, Htompson 12. 3-pt: Yow, Fenske. FT: 15-19.

Hortonville: Welson 14, Mag. Werner 9, Mik. Werner 4, Johnson 17, Mocadlo 5, Kal. Peppler 13, Kam. Peppler 15. 3-pt: Welson 4, Mik. Werner, Johnson, Mocadlo, Kal. Peppler 2, Kam. Peppler 3. FT: 9-12.

KIMBERLY 69, DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 53

WALES - The Papermakers fell behind by 17 points in the first half but turned up the defensive pressure, limited the Dashers to just 11 points in the second half and picked up the victory.

Kimberly was led by Emma Kilpatrick, who scored 19 points. Grace Kieffer and MaKenzie Drout added 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Kennedy Holmes led Divine Savior Holy Angels with 10 points.

Kimberly 25 44 - 69

Divine Savior Holy Angels 42 11 - 53

Kimberly: Steeno 8, McGinnis 3, Ellefson 2, Drout 14, Sprangers 6, Kilpatrick 19, Kieffer 17. 3-pt: Steeno 2, McGinnis, Drout, Sprangers, Kilpatrick, Kieffer. FT: 15-18.

Divine Savior Holy Angels: Jones 9, Holmes 10, Timm 8, Cesarz 7, O’Louglin 5, Trotter 5, Bachmann 8. 3-pt: Jones 3, Timm 2, Cesarz, Trotter, Bachmann 2. FT: 4-6.

MARTIN LUTHER 66, KAUKAUNA 63

WALES - The Spartans were more successful on making 3-pointers than the Ghosts, making 10-of-20 compared to 6-of-26 for Kaukauna, in pulling off the victory.

Martin Luther, which outscored Kaukauna 18-9 at the free throw line, was led by Julia Lokker with 20 points.

Kaukauna was led by Alana Zarnecke with 21 points. Addie Baumgart added 15 points.

Martin Luther 27 39 - 66

Kaukauna 28 35 - 63

Martin Luther: Lokker 20, Burks 12, Hoppert 11, Gunderson 8, Bridgewater 6, Gonzales 3, Blazei 3, Moesch 3. 3-pt: Lokker 4, Brukes 2, Hoppert, Gunderson, Bridgewater, Moesch. FT: 18-30. Fouls: 14.

Kaukauna: Zarnecke 21, Baumgart 15, Novy 6, Christopher 5, Gries 5, Robinson 4, Kinas 3, Jenson 2, Lamers 2. 3-pt: Zarnecke, Baumgart 4, Christopher. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 22.

GERMANTOWN 105, DE PERE 66

WALES - KK Arnold scored 33 points and Emilie Wizner had 27 to lead the Warhawks to the win over the Redbirds.

Germantown, which led 50-37 at halftime, also got 16 points from Gretchen McNeil.

Jordan Meulemans led De Pere with 33 points. Sophie Hafeman added 10.

Germantown 50 55 - 105

De Pere 37 29 - 66

Germantown: Arnold 33, Laabs 3, Mani 2, McNeil 16, Cefalo 5, Pliszka 3, Wizner 26, Leininger 9, Murphy 8. 3-pt: Arnold 2, Laabs, Cefalo, Pliszka, Wizner 4, Leininger, Murphy. FT: 12-17. Fouls: 26.

De Pere: Ciesielczyk 7, Witteck 2, Bjorge 9, Bierowski 3, Meulemans 33, Schneider 2, Hafeman 10. 3-pt: Meulemans 3. FT: 13-33. Fouls: 16.

NEW BERLIN WEST 78, XAVIER 73

WALES - The Vikings trailed by four points at halftime but rallied with a 51-42 second half to beat the Hawks at the Kettle Moraine Thanksgiving Showcase.

Elena Barnes and Meghan Schultz led New Berlin West with 24 points each. Makenna Huguet added 12 points for the Vikings.

Halle VandeHey paced Xavier with 20 points, while Molly Martine scored 12 points and Olivia Neumann added 11 points.

Xavier 31 42 - 73

New Berlin West 27 51 - 78

Xavier: Standish 3, Fields 6, B. Feldkamp 3, VandeHey 20, D. Feldkamp 7, Martine 12, Stempa 9, Neumann 11, Wanty 2. 3-pt: Standish, VandeHey, D. Feldkamp, Martine 3, Neumann. FT: 14-20.

New Berlin West: Hegarty 6, Sidlo 4, Barnes 24, Huguet 12, Derby 4, Freisleben 4, Schultz 24. 3-pt: Hegarty 2, Barnes 3. FT: 9-18.

TWO RIVERS 62, DENMARK 36

DENMARK - The Raiders outpaced the Vikings 34-17 in the second half to pull away for a win at the Denmark Tournament.

Allyson Kakes led Two Rivers with 24 points and Kenzie Graff added 10 points.

Olivia Lamack paced Denmark with 10 points.

Two Rivers 28 34 - 62

Denmark 19 17 - 36

Two Rivers: Slickman 3, Mott 2, Kakes 24, McPherson 8, Gulseth 2, Pyles 7, Dellemann 2, Traeger 2, Graff 10. 3-pt: Slickman, Graff. FT: 10-21. Fouls: 17.

Denmark: Schott 8, Lamack 10, Hummel 3, Kaminski 3, Hermans 6, Brice 3, Duquette 3. 3-pt: Schott, Lamack, Brice, Duquette. FT: 7-15. Fouls: 22.

HOMESTEAD 71, STEVENS POINT 45

WALES - The Panthers fell behind by 23 points in the first half and didn’t have the firepower to come back in the loss to the Highlanders.

Stevens Point was led by Emma Jossie with 13 points. Avery Lilly and Zoe Fink added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Homestead was paced by Madison Fitzgibbon, who scored 15 points.

Homestead 35 36 - 71

Stevens Point 12 33 - 45

Homestead: Mueller 11, Brandenburg 7, Odem 13, Mueller 6, Zortman 10, Buzzell 4, Kim 1, Strifling 5, Fitzgibbon 15. 3-pt: Mueller, Zortman, Strifling, Fitzgibbon 2. FT: 10-14.

Stevens Point: Nest 4, Lilly 12, Czerneski 2, A. Jossie 4, Fink 10, E. Jossie 13. 3-pt: Fink 2. FT: 5-13.

MISHICOT 71, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 61

WALES - Kailey Tulachka scored 20 points to lead Mishicot over the Rockets.

Katelyn Callahan and Ally McCardle added 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Mishicot, which took a 10-point halftime lead.

South Milwaukee was led by Caitlin Behling, who scored 21 points.

Mishicot 34 37 - 71

South Milwaukee 24 37 - 61

Mishicot: Tulachka 20, McCardle 15, Callahan 16, Koeppel 6, Stodola 2, Willems 8, Bohman 4. 3-ptr: Callahan, Willems 2. FT: 6-11.

South Milwaukee: Kennedy 8, Spaltholz 12, Tierney 8, Lathrop 5, Behling 21, Johnson 5. 3-pt: Kennedy, Spaltholz, Tierney 2, Lathrop, Behling 4. FT: 4-7.

ASSUMPTION 78, NORTHLAND LUTHERAN 47

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Royals outscored the Wildcats 37-17 in the second half to secure a win at the Assumption Cranberry Classic.

Assumption was led by Ainara Sainz de Rozas with 17 points and Addi Vollert and Anna Schooley with 13 points apiece.

Bree Kaehn led Northland Lutheran with 16 points, while Sylvia Hintz scored 10 points and Kelsie Kreklau added nine points.

Northland Lutheran 30 17 - 47

Assumption 40 38 - 78

Northland Lutheran: Kaehn 16, Hintz 10, Kelsie Kreklau 9, Russ 5, Kristi Kreklau 3, Manke 2, Obsuszt 2. 3-pt: Kaehn, Kreklau. FT: 12-36.

Assumption: Sainz de Rozas 17, Vollert 16, Schooley 13, Duellman 6, Jungwirth 6, Kolo 5, Kerkman 4, Moon 3, Schultz 2, Reichl 2, Casey 3, Sullivan 1. 3-pt: Duellman 2, de Rozas, Casey. FT: 18-35.

BOYS BASKETBALL

OSHKOSH NORTH 84, MENASHA 46

OSHKOSH - Steven Clark scored 21 points and Evan Chopp added 20 points for the Spartans in the win over the Bluejays.

Xzavion Mitchell added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oshkosh North.

ALGOMA 68, PALMYRA-EAGLE 27

ALGOMA - The Wolves amassed a 26-point halftime lead and cruised to a big win over the Panthers.

Carter Zimmerman and Kaden Vardon paced Algoma with 27 and 12 points, respectively.

Brady Koopman scored 10 points to lead Palmyra-Eagle.

Palmyra-Eagle 14 13 - 27

Algoma 40 28 - 68

Palmyra-Eagle: Perez 5, Metzdorf 3, Taylor 3, Plotz 2, Koopman 10, Moyer 3, Schneider 1. 3-pt: Metzdorf, Taylor. FT: 7-19. Fouls: 18.

Algoma: Tebon 5, Zimmerman 27, Robertson 7, Fenendael 3, Lischka 6, Haack 2, Vardon 12, Vandervest 2, Romdenne 4. 3-pt: Tebon, Zimmerman 2, Robertson, Fenendael, Lischka, Vardon, Romdenne. FT: 12-23. Fouls: 21.

NORTHLAND PINES 78, NEWMAN CATHOLIC 65

WAUSAU - The Eagles defeated the Cardinals despite Newman Catholic’s Mason Prey scoring 27 points.

Isaac Seidel added 17 points for Newman Catholic. Conner Krach had 11 points.

WAUPUN 66, LA CROSSE LOGAN 52

BEAVER DAM - The Warriors took a 9-point lead at halftime in their win over the Rangers.

Aiden Hawkinson led Waupun with 15 points. Dan Stelsel and Issac Vande Kamp both scored 12 points. Hudson Farley chipped in with 10 points.

WABENO/LAONA 64, ONEIDA NATION 44

CRIVITZ - Connor Taylor and Reed Christianson poured in 51 combined points to lead the Rebels past the Thunderhawks.

Taylor lit up the scoreboard with a game-high 32 points, while Christianson chipped in 19 points.

Evander Danforth paced Oneida Nation with 22 points and five 3-pointers.

Oneida Nation 18 26 - 44

Wabeno/Laona 28 36 - 64

Oneida Nation: Thayer 5, Jacobs 11, Ponfil 2, Danforth 22, Rodriguez 2, Laster 2. 3-pt: Thayer, Jacobs 2, Danforth 5. FT: 2-4. Fouls: 17.

Wabeno/Laona: Taylor 32, Seeber 1, Janesch 4, Christianson 19, Cronquer 8. 3-pt: Taylor 2, Christianson 2. FT: 14-22. Fouls: 9.

CRIVITZ 75, CRANDON 40

CRIVITZ - The Wolverines outscored the Cardinals 46-15 in the second half to secure a win at the M&O/NLC Challenge.

Leaders for Crivitz were Sean Christiansen with 24 points, Tegan Werner with 15 points and Dillan Gehm with 12 points.

Tyler Sprink and Jaxon Keepers paced Crandon with nine and eight points, respectively.

Crandon 25 15 - 40

Crivitz 29 46 - 75

Crandon: Wagoner 2, Kaeo 3, Sprink 9, Belland 5, Gretzinger 4, Keepers 8, Bailey 5, Krause 4. 3-pt: Kaeo, Belland, Keepers, Bailey. FT: 10-11. Fouls: 10.

Crivitz: Mertens 3, Christiansen 24, Flowers 5, Werner 15, Klaver 2, Gehm 12, Tadisch 8, Sellen 6. 3-pt: Mertens, Flowers, Werner, Gehm 2. FT: 4-11. Fouls: 16.

MOSINEE 57, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 45

MOSINEE - Davin Stoffel’s 20-point performance powered Mosinee past Wittenberg-Birnamwood at the Mosinee Turkey Shootout.

Kyle Miller was the second-leading scorer for Mosinee with 11 points.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood was led by Ben Wesolowski with 16 points and Simon Schairer with 10 points.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 25 20 - 45

Mosinee 30 27 - 57

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Wesolowski 16, Flak 3, J. Fraaza 6, Schairer 10, Meverdan 3, M. Fraaza 7. 3-pt: Wesolowski 2, Flak, Meverdan. FT: 11-24. Fouls: 19.

Mosinee: Grod 9, Utphall 2, Dorn 2, Garski 6, Kowalski 2, Jirschele 5, Miller 11, Stoffel 20. 3-pt: Miller, Stoffel 2. FT: 10-20. Fouls: 19.

THE PRAIRIE SCHOOL 78, MARINETTE 60

RACINE - The Marines trailed by only two at halftime but were outscored 40-24 in the second half in the loss to the Prairie Hawks.

Asanjai Hunter and Arjun Kumar both scored 17 points to lead The Prairie School. Ashe Oglesby added 16.

Jake Sommerfeldt led Marinette with 18 points. Sam Sommerfeldt added 13 points while Charlie Bailey added 10. Bailey also had seven rebounds.

Marinette 36 24 - 60

The Prairie School 38 40 - 78

Marinette: S. Sommerfeldt 13, J. Sommerfeldt 18, Polomis 5, Cegelski 3, Erdman 9, Ducane 2, Bailey 10. 3-pt: S. Sommerfeldt 3, J. Sommerfeldt 2, Erdman. FT: 16-21. Fouls: 14.

The Prairie School: Roehl-Landrum 2, Shannon 8, Hunter 17, Kumar 17, May 2, Oglesby 16, Jaramillo 6, Flegel 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

NOTRE DAME 6, SUPERIOR 1

EAU CLAIRE - The Tritons used a three-goal second period to pull away over the Spartans.

Callan Budinger led Notre Dame with two goals. Bryce Eberhardt, Quinn Koszarek, Ben Carey and Isaac Rentmeester added one goal each for the Tritons.

Drew Nelson scored the lone goal for Superior.

Addison Tyczowski made 17 saves and Quinn Klaiber had six saves for the Tritons. Trevor Soderlund recorded 47 saves for the Spartans.

CEDARBURG 4, FOX CITIES STARS 2

FREDONIA - The Bulldogs seized a 3-0 first-period lead and leaned on their defense to grind out a win against the Stars.

Drew Wachter led Cedarburg with two goals and one assist, while Cale Plater and Mac Ladd chipped in one goal each. Ladd and Everett King notched two assists each for the Bulldogs.

Spencer Winnekens scored both Fox Cities goals, both assisted by Owen Mursau in the third period.

Mark Watson tallied 37 saves for the Stars. Henry Hunt had 35 saves for the Bulldogs.

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 5, WAUSAU WEST 2

EAU CLAIRE - Cade Gruber and Grant Halmstad scored goals for the Warriors in the loss.

West goalie Adam Prokop finished with 36 saves.

ASHWAUBENON 11, WHITEFISH BAY CO-OP 3

SHEBOYGAN - The Jaguars seized the lead with a five-goal first period and closed the door on a potential comeback with a five-goal third period.

Cooper Routheau paced Ashwaubenon with three goals and three assists, while Teig Driessen and Anthony Steffen added two goals apiece. Driessen had two assists and Caden Bartelme tied the team lead with three assists.

Caden VanDuyse chipped in one goal and four assists and Jake Jazgar, Jaden Madel and Griffin Kornowski added one goal each for the Jaguars.

Lincoln Simons had 19 saves in goal for Ashwaubenon.

GIRLS HOCKEY

CENTRAL WISCONSIN STORM 5, HAYWARD CO-OP 1

MOSINEE - After a scoreless first period, the Storm erupted with four goals in the second period and rallied to a decisive win over the Hurricanes.

Samantha Federici led Central Wisconsin with two goals, while Dru Sabatke, Tristan Wicklund and Taylor Freidel added one goal each. Freidel also had two assists.

Riley Sprenger scored the single goal for Hayward Co-op.

Chloe Lemke made 25 saves for Central Wisconsin. Greta Woelber had 39 saves for Hayward Co-op.

STOUGHTON 2, WARBIRDS 1

FOND DU LAC - The Vikings scored twice in the third period to rally for the win over the Warbirds.

Fond du Lac took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Emily Brown that Chloe Tobin and Kristi Binder assisted on.

Stoughton tied the game at 4:26 of the third period on a goal by Abby Hinrichs and got the game-winner from Addy Milota at the 6-minute mark.

Hailee Scheier had 23 saves for Fond du Lac. Avon Grunder had 21 saves for Stoughton.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

