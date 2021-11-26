High school roundup: St. Andrew's boys hoops tops Santaluces in overtime

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wellington 72, Pembroke Pines-Flanagan 60

Brendan Williams had 21 points and five assists, Shawn Cineus added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Zyin Humber contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists, as the Wolverines handled the Falcons at the Thanksgiving Invitational in West Palm Beach. Reggie Reinhardt added 11 points and four rebounds in the win.

Somerset Canyons 67, Miramar-Everglades 61

Cole Whipple had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Nick Camera added 14 points and nine rebounds, as the Cougars downed the Gators at the Chief Turkey Day Classic in West Palm Beach.

St. Andrew's 53, Santaluces 47 (OT)

Dylan Rogers had a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Brooklyn Vick tallied 15 points and five assists, as the Scots (2-0) edged past the Chiefs in the Chief Turkey Day Classic in West Palm Beach.

