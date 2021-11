PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Thomas Gavin, 78, of Pottstown, PA, was recently sentenced to one day in prison, three years of supervised release with the first year to be served on home confinement, a $25,000 fine and was ordered to pay $23,385 in restitution by United States District Court Judge Mark A. Kearney for selling an antique rifle dating back to the American Revolution that he had stolen from a local museum.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO