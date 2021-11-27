BuyKC encourages consumers, businesses to support local

BuyKC hopes to encourage consumers and businesses to support local companies not just on Small Business Saturday but all year long.

All listings are local to Kansas City and exclude corporate chains — businesses headquartered in KC are allowed to join the movement.

BuyKC’s goal is to “increase sales for all local, independently owned businesses and build awareness of these economic powerhouses for both consumers and corporate buyers,” according to a news release.

Businesses will be able to showcase their products or service using photos, search words and demographic criteria. They will also have access to a BuyKC logo that can be displayed online and on store fronts.

“Your most important step is to put local first. When you can, support a local small business,” Jared Campbell, BuyKC co-founder, said in a news release. “Rethink your coffee shop. Go to pop-ups for your holiday shopping. Eat at a local, independently owned restaurant. … Think about how you can localize your supply chain. The choice is yours, and the impact is significant.”

KSHB 41 News spoke to Cookies and Creamery owner Kiffany Bosserman about how this opportunity to support local affects businesses like hers.

“Small businesses are struggling, and as a community and as a strong KC community, we can actually support those business owners in this time,” Bosserman said.

She said that one of the benefits of shopping local is that customers know their money stays in their community.

“And the holiday season, there’s a lot of wonderful local shops and sweet treat shops that you can just go in and feel really good about your purchase,” Bosserman said.

For more about BuyKC, visit their website here.

