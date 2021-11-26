John Carroll Catholic falls to Champagnat Catholic in 4-2A championship game

John Carroll Catholic matched 2-time defending state champion Champagnat Catholic blow-for-blow in the first quarter of Friday's Region 4-2A title game — the score was 14-14 after the first frame.

However, the host Lions scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to go into halftime with a lead too big for the Rams to overcome in a 38-28 loss in Miami.

The Rams (7-3) played in a regional final for the second consecutive season, having dropped from 3A in 2020 to 2A in 2021. They came in after an impressive 35-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Avant Garde last week.

John Carroll went three-and-out to open the night but junior linebacker Josh Pastrana made a huge play on Champagnat's second offensive snap as he stripped the ball carrier and recovered a fumble at the Lions' 33-yard line.

After the Rams converted a fourth-and-inches with quarterback Dawson Maehl picking up a yard inside the 10-yard line, sophomore running back Tony Colebrook scored from five yards out to put John Carroll on top 7-0.

Champagnat Catholic tied the game as star freshman quarterback EJ Yapoor scored on a 5-yard run.

The Rams then got a big play from senior wide receiver Prince Strachan, who used his superior size and athletic ability to outleap a defender on a deep pass, finishing the final 20 yards for a 52-yard catch-and-run touchdown that put John Carroll back on top 14-7.

On the ensuing kickoff, Champagnat Catholic's Corey Wilkerson took the ball back 99 yards to even the score at 14-all as an exciting first period ended.

The Lions (9-2) made the most of a critical John Carroll pass interference on a third and long on their next drive and Juan Rodriguez punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to put Champagnat ahead 21-14 early in the second.

Jefry Ramos hit a 20-yard field goal to put the Lions up 24-14 and on the final play of the first half, from the John Carroll 37-yard line, Yapoor threw short pass to Kelvin Blount, who split two Ram defenders on his way to the end zone and put Champagnat on top 31-14 at halftime.

John Carroll got a little closer at the end of the third quarter as Maehl hit a wide open Colebrook out of the backfield for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 31-21.

Yapoor restored the Lions' 17-point lead on a 10-yard touchdown run to begin the fourth quarter, but Colebrook scored on another touchdown catch from Maehl from five yards out to make it 38-28 with 4:24 remaining.

John Carroll kicker Wyatt Dempsey executed a perfect onside kick up the middle of the field that he fielded himself to give the Rams life, but Maehl was intercepted by Champagnat Catholic's Jadin Belus on the next snap to effectively extinguish a Rams comeback.

While a big senior class filled with playmakers including Strachan, linebacker Roman Jones, two-way threats Connor Zrallack and Nick Meltzer and safety Grannite Gruner, a number of playmaker for the Rams will return next season, led by Colebrook, Maehl, defensive end Wilky Denaud and cornerback Aidan Singleton.