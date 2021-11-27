5 takeaways from Suns' roasting of Knicks in extending win streak to 15, Nets, Warriors next

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks probably wished Devin Booker had taken in a few more glasses of wine on Thanksgiving.

After Wednesday’s win at Cleveland, Booker said he planned to spend time with family and friends celebrating the holiday, but looked to “cut Thanksgiving short” before facing Knicks in perhaps his favorite place to play — Madison Square Garden.

“I am going to sit down with some family and friends and enjoy the day, but I may cut Thanksgiving a little early to get ready for this one," Booker said Wednesday night.

The Suns All-Star kept his word.

"I didn't drink as much wine as I wanted to, but it's well worth it for what we're about to do tonight," said Booker after Friday morning’s shootaround.

Hours later, Booker scored 21 of his game-high 32 in the first half in leading Phoenix to a 15th straight win, 118-97, before a sellout crowd of 19,812.

Now two wins away from tying the franchise record of consecutive victories of 17 set back in the 2006-07 season, the Suns (16-3) will look to finish a four-game road trip unblemished as they face Brooklyn (14-5) Saturday at Barclays Center.

Here are five takeaways from Friday’s win as the Suns are now 8-1 in road games after posting the NBA’s best road record last season.

1. Suns coach Monty Williams made a point before the game about how he lets Chris Paul and Booker do their thing and tries to simplify the remaining three guys on the court.

Just looking at the starting five alone, you can see that.

Jae Crowder is on the wings, Mikal Bridges is in the corners and Deandre Ayton is setting screens and rolling to the rim while Paul and Booker have liberty to go anywhere on the floor.

Now Bridges has been more aggressiveness in getting the rim or to his midrange. Crowder has even put the ball on the floor a time or two and Ayton’s offense is expanding, but they’re staying in their lane.

2. The Suns posted seven players in double figures as all five starters scored at least 10 points.

Booker – 32.

Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul – 14 each.

Cameron Payne – 13.

Jae Crowder – 11.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson – 10 each.

They shot 55.7% from the field, going 13-of-28 on 3s, but the Suns once again got it done on defense in limiting the Knicks to 37% shooting.

The Suns scored 25 points off 16 New York turnovers.

An example of their defensive effort was when they picked up the Knicks full court and Payne forced a turnover that led to a Crowder 3 in the first half.

3. Williams has found a way to make his players be thankful for having the opportunity to play the game.

He reiterated that message after Wednesday's win that had to have resonated going into the holiday.

The Suns were already excited to play at MSG.

Booker was doing reverse two-handed dunks in pregame layup line while Paul caught his own pass off the bounce for a one-handed dunk that had Bridges going crazy.

Then when you have the extra tug on the heart to be thankful for being in the position they're in, it's not surprising they led by as many as 24 in battering the Knicks.

4. Cameron Payne seems to have found his burst and shiftiness in the last few games after missing time with the hamstring.

The combination of him and Landry Shamet is starting to click as Payne is going more off the bounce while Shamet is catch-and-shoot.

The Suns want to put Shamet in playmaker mode with Payne so that Payne can be more of a scorer, but the two have found their comfort zone with each other.

The three-guard look with those two and Booker is a lineup to continue to observe as Abdel Nader remains out with a knee injury.

5. Finally, let's address the obvious.

The Suns will play the best team in the East in Brooklyn and return home to face the best team in the West, Golden State, which has the NBA's best record, Tuesday.

If they win both games, they'll do more than tie the franchise record for most consecutive wins.

The Suns will prove they are unequivocally the NBA's best team right now.

That didn't seem like a possibility after their 1-3 start.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

