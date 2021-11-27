ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

5 takeaways from Suns' roasting of Knicks in extending win streak to 15, Nets, Warriors next

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnLwd_0d7laLeW00

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks probably wished Devin Booker had taken in a few more glasses of wine on Thanksgiving.

After Wednesday’s win at Cleveland, Booker said he planned to spend time with family and friends celebrating the holiday, but looked to “cut Thanksgiving short” before facing Knicks in perhaps his favorite place to play — Madison Square Garden.

“I am going to sit down with some family and friends and enjoy the day, but I may cut Thanksgiving a little early to get ready for this one," Booker said Wednesday night.

The Suns All-Star kept his word.

NBA: SCOREBOARD | STANDINGS | STATISTICS

"I didn't drink as much wine as I wanted to, but it's well worth it for what we're about to do tonight," said Booker after Friday morning’s shootaround.

Hours later, Booker scored 21 of his game-high 32 in the first half in leading Phoenix to a 15th straight win, 118-97, before a sellout crowd of 19,812.

Now two wins away from tying the franchise record of consecutive victories of 17 set back in the 2006-07 season, the Suns (16-3) will look to finish a four-game road trip unblemished as they face Brooklyn (14-5) Saturday at Barclays Center.

Here are five takeaways from Friday’s win as the Suns are now 8-1 in road games after posting the NBA’s best road record last season.

1. Suns coach Monty Williams made a point before the game about how he lets Chris Paul and Booker do their thing and tries to simplify the remaining three guys on the court.

Just looking at the starting five alone, you can see that.

Jae Crowder is on the wings, Mikal Bridges is in the corners and Deandre Ayton is setting screens and rolling to the rim while Paul and Booker have liberty to go anywhere on the floor.

Now Bridges has been more aggressiveness in getting the rim or to his midrange. Crowder has even put the ball on the floor a time or two and Ayton’s offense is expanding, but they’re staying in their lane.

2. The Suns posted seven players in double figures as all five starters scored at least 10 points.

Booker – 32.

Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul – 14 each.

Cameron Payne – 13.

Jae Crowder – 11.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson – 10 each.

They shot 55.7% from the field, going 13-of-28 on 3s, but the Suns once again got it done on defense in limiting the Knicks to 37% shooting.

The Suns scored 25 points off 16 New York turnovers.

An example of their defensive effort was when they picked up the Knicks full court and Payne forced a turnover that led to a Crowder 3 in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxCaw_0d7laLeW00

3. Williams has found a way to make his players be thankful for having the opportunity to play the game.

He reiterated that message after Wednesday's win that had to have resonated going into the holiday.

The Suns were already excited to play at MSG.

Booker was doing reverse two-handed dunks in pregame layup line while Paul caught his own pass off the bounce for a one-handed dunk that had Bridges going crazy.

Then when you have the extra tug on the heart to be thankful for being in the position they're in, it's not surprising they led by as many as 24 in battering the Knicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiWEO_0d7laLeW00

4. Cameron Payne seems to have found his burst and shiftiness in the last few games after missing time with the hamstring.

The combination of him and Landry Shamet is starting to click as Payne is going more off the bounce while Shamet is catch-and-shoot.

The Suns want to put Shamet in playmaker mode with Payne so that Payne can be more of a scorer, but the two have found their comfort zone with each other.

The three-guard look with those two and Booker is a lineup to continue to observe as Abdel Nader remains out with a knee injury.

5. Finally, let's address the obvious.

The Suns will play the best team in the East in Brooklyn and return home to face the best team in the West, Golden State, which has the NBA's best record, Tuesday.

If they win both games, they'll do more than tie the franchise record for most consecutive wins.

The Suns will prove they are unequivocally the NBA's best team right now.

That didn't seem like a possibility after their 1-3 start.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5 takeaways from Suns' roasting of Knicks in extending win streak to 15, Nets, Warriors next

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s immediate reaction after Hawks’ shocking loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated rematch after last meeting in the 2021 playoffs; however, Trae Young is not bothered by it. After a close encounter that saw the Knicks pull away with a 99-90 victory, Young took to Twitter to share his optimism about the team. Sure, the Hawks lost in their growing rivalry with the ‘Bockers, but Ice Trae reminded everyone that it is only a regular season game and the whole campaign is a grind.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
theScore

Suns hold off Nets to stretch winning streak to 16 games

NEW YORK (AP) — A chance to match franchise history and take a spot atop the NBA is waiting for the Phoenix Suns. They have loftier aspirations than those, but want them anyway. “Obviously, everybody knows the ultimate goal is the chance to win a championship,” Chris Paul said. “But...
NBA
The Independent

Phoenix Suns extend streak with thrilling NBA win over Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to nine after prevailing in a close battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96.Chris Paul had 19 of his 21 points in the last 12 minutes and Devin Booker top scored for Phoenix with 29, including a free throw with 16.1 seconds left to put the Suns two up.D’Angelo Russell missed a three-pointer for Minnesota with five seconds left on the clock, while Anthony Edwards lost the ball after claiming the rebound as the Timberwolves remain rooted to the bottom of the North-West division.Grit and grinded for 9️⃣Our longest regular season streak since 2010....
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Final Score: Suns extend winning streak to 12 with 126-97 win against Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns dominated from wire to wire tonight against the Denver Nuggets. A sort of statement win against a team plagued with injuries. After struggling in back-to-back games against Dallas withou Luka, they were able to take full advantage of a depleted team. This was a team win with...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Warriors#The New York Knicks#Barclays Center
Yardbarker

Knicks making Alec Burks full-time point guard, what will he bring to starting five?

The New York Knicks announced a massive change on Monday regarding the starting point guard position, formally held by Kemba Walker, their free-agent acquisition. Walker has struggled considerably in recent days, recording double-digit points just once in his last five games. In fact, the month of November has treated him poorly, shooting 39% from the field and a measly 29.6% from three-point range.
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Look to Play Spoiler Against Streaking Suns

The Knicks are looking to score their first winning streak in November. To do so, they will have to hold off the red-hot Suns at Madison Square Garden. Tonight could be quite the edition of Friday Night Knicks. The New York Knicks (10-8) will try to stop the Phoenix Suns (15-3) who arrive in New York City winners of their last 14 games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
brightsideofthesun.com

Game Recap: Book it! Booker shines again at MSG, Suns extend winning streak to 15

Thanks in part to an awesome game from Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns (16-3) blew out the New York Knicks (10-9) and were able to extend their winning streak to 15, tying the second-longest in franchise history with a streak during the 2006-07 season. First Half. Booker and Deandre Ayton...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 key takeaways from Nets’ home loss to red-hot Suns

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the flaming-hot Western Conference champions from last season in the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. The Nets trailed the whole way, sometimes by more than 20 points. They climbed back because of a late-game barrage, but ultimately fell 113-107 as the Suns picked up their 16th straight win. The Nets are still in first place at 14-6, and it’s actually the best record the team has had through 20 games in franchise history. But they’re now just 4-6 against teams with winning records. Let’s look at some key takeaways from Brooklyn’s loss to Phoenix.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

101
Followers
451
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy