Tucson police officer dies of unspecified medical condition

The Tucson Police Department reported the death of Detective Jason Southard on Friday morning.

Southard passed away after being hospitalized for an unspecified medical condition, the Tucson police announced on Facebook.

Southard joined the Department in 2004, the Facebook post said, adding that he served honorably for almost two decades and was an excellent trainer at the police academy.

At the request of his family, no further details have been released.

