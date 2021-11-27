ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Willman scores as Phantoms fall to Syracuse

By Morning Call Staff, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Max Willman extended his goal streak to three in his first game back with the Phantoms, but the Syracuse Crunch scored four goals in the second half of the game to take a 4-1 decision on Friday night in Syracuse.

Willman was playing in his first game back with the Phantoms following a four-game stint with the Flyers. He had scored in back-to-back games with the Phantoms prior to his recall.

Nine minutes into the period, Lehigh Valley opened the scoring as Jackson Cates from the left of the cage connected with Willman, who blasted it home from the slot for the 1-0 lead.

The Crunch put their foot on the gas for the rest of the period forcing Felix Sandstrom to make a number of strong saves to preserve the lead. The play was a little more even in the second period but late in the frame, Cooper Zech took a retribution and frustration slashing penalty after he had absored a pair of hard collisions from Syracuse forecheckers. The Crunch converted mere seconds after the power play had expired on a strike from the left dot by Remi Elie for his third of the season to forge a 1-1 deadlock after 40 minutes.

Garrett Wilson was similarly tagged with an interference penalty which he felt was undeserved and Syracuse again turned the opportunity into a goal shortly after the penalty had expired when Otto Somppi got a piece of a center-point shot with just 7:39 remaining to break the tie.

Just 64 seconds later it was Gabriel Dumont putting it home with 6:35 remaining for a 3-1 lead.

Daniel Wolcott raced out of the Crunch zone and scored the empty-netter with 1:38 left to complete the scoring. A Max Willman slashing penalty on Wolcott as he was scoring the finishing tally sparked a significant late-game skirmish that led to misconduct penalties on both sides including for Willman and Garrett Wilson for the Phantoms.

The Morning Call

Morgan Frost, Isaac Ratcliffe score but Phantoms fall to Marlies in OT

Morgan Frost and Isaac Ratcliffe both posted goals in the first period, but the Toronto Marlies overcame a 2-0 deficit to notch a 3-2 overtime triumph on Josh Ho-Sang’s winner in the closing seconds of the extra session. The Phantoms charged out of the gate and built a 2-0 lead in the first period while outshooting the Marlies 11-4 in a dominating opening 20 minutes. Frost connected from the ...
NHL
FanSided

Claude Giroux scores twice, but Flyers fall in the shootout

It was Andrei Vasilevskiy against Carter Hart, one arguably the best goaltender in the NHL and the other playing like one of the best. This was going to be a great matchup between the two. Aside from that, both the Flyers and Tampa Bay have been playing at about the same level to start the season. Philadelphia came in at 8-4-2 while the Lightning were 8-3-3.
Allentown, PA
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

