High school sports roundup

This is our fourth edition of the South Jersey High School Athletics Spotlight series and we take a closer look at Middle Township High School. While Middle Township High School has a smaller student population compared to other regional public schools, like Ocean City High School and Mainland Regional, their facilities and community support are on par with the other schools in the Cape Atlantic League. Located adjacent to the Garden State Parkway, Middle Township High School is connected to the Performing Arts Center in Cape May Court House. It's just a few minute walks from "The PAC" to the Basketball Gym where the Boys and Girls Basketball teams play.
