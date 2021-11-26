ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school sports roundup

By Staff Reports
Republic
 3 days ago

GREENSBURG — South Decatur jumped out to a 56-27 halftime lead and went on to claim its first...

www.therepublic.com

CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
lacamasmagazine.com

Camas High School Sports Update: Football, Soccer, Volleyball, Swimming

This is a roundup of Camas High School sports (football, soccer, volleyball, swimming) over the last few days. State Football Playoffs! Camas Defeats Puyallup 17-7; Advances to Quarterfinals. Camas came from behind in the third quarter Friday night (7-3 at halftime) to score two touchdown passes from QB Taylor Ioane...
CAMAS, WA
abc27 News

High school roundup: trio of Midstate teams advance to state championships

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a busy Tuesday evening around Pennsylvania, with state semifinal rounds taking place in boy’s and girl’s soccer, girl’s volleyball and field hockey. Three local teams were able to punch their tickets into their respective championships. In field hockey, Lower Dauphin needed overtime to take down Central York. The Falcons […]
DAUPHIN, PA
SoJO 104.9

Middle Township, NJ Continues to Impress in High School Sports

This is our fourth edition of the South Jersey High School Athletics Spotlight series and we take a closer look at Middle Township High School. While Middle Township High School has a smaller student population compared to other regional public schools, like Ocean City High School and Mainland Regional, their facilities and community support are on par with the other schools in the Cape Atlantic League. Located adjacent to the Garden State Parkway, Middle Township High School is connected to the Performing Arts Center in Cape May Court House. It's just a few minute walks from "The PAC" to the Basketball Gym where the Boys and Girls Basketball teams play.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star-Tribune

Fall high school sports season comes to a close with winter sports on deck

When the Sheridan Broncs stormed the University of Wyoming’s Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium last Saturday to celebrate their victory over Rock Springs to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Football Championship, it brought an end to the 2021 fall sports season. “This is amazing,” Sheridan senior...
WYOMING STATE
Finger Lakes Times

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Red Jacket wins regional championship

SYRACUSE — The Red Jacket Indians knew it was no easy task to win back-to-back 8-man football sectional titles. On Friday night, they had the chance to add a regional championship to a perfect 2021 record. The Indians pounded West Canada Valley 59-18 at Westhill High School. Red Jacket was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Republic

Owls hand cold-shooting Bull Dogs first loss of season

Columbus North offensively couldn’t buy a basket for much of the Saturday night’s boys basketball game against Seymour. The Bull Dogs got the points late in the game, but the Owls deficit was too much to overcome in a 56-46 loss. “Columbus North is a good basketball team, there’s no...
COLUMBUS, IN
Republic

North girls upset 4A co-No. 10 Wildcats

Columbus North had chances to take a lead against Class 4A co-No. 10 Lawrence North throughout the first half Saturday afternoon, but couldn’t get a few layups to fall. In the second half, the Bull Dogs converted at a higher rate and took control of the game on their way to a 48-37 girls basketball upset, their fifth win in a row.
COLUMBUS, IN
nny360.com

High school roundup: Gyore helps Lowville volleyball to season-opening win

LOWVILLE — Hannah Gyore posted 18 assists and eight kills as the Lowville volleyball team opened the season with a 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10 Frontier League interdivision win over Carthage on Monday night. Eliana Bonbrest provided six kills while Peyton Cole added 11 kills for the Red Raiders (1-0). Noelle...
LOWVILLE, NY
KRQE News 13

Cleveland Storm starting them young, ready to defend state title

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Can the Cleveland basketball team weather the storm of losing its top players from the 2020-2021 season? As the Rio Rancho athletic powerhouse tries to carry the momentum of the football championship into basketball season and repeat as state champion, the Storm is looking for new players to provide a spark. […]
RIO RANCHO, NM

