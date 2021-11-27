ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Thompson scores twice to lead Sabres past Montreal

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored twice, Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist on Friday night, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the...

www.wgrz.com

WGR550

The Sabres worked hard and smart to beat Montreal.

Tokarski came in and played the final 40 minutes against Boston and didn’t give up a goal until very late. That means in his last 100 minutes he’s given up just two goals and made 49 saves. That’s a 1.20 goals against and .961 save percentage.
NHL
WGRZ TV

Raymond scores early in OT, Red Wings beat Sabres 3-2

DETROIT — Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period.
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

McCann, Appleton each score twice, Seattle Kraken beat Sabres 7-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night. Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie each had two assists.
NHL
WGRZ TV

Kraken overpower Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. Yanni Gourde and...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild To Retire Mikko Koivu’s Jersey, A Franchise First

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild says that Mikko Koivu’s jersey is going to be retired, marking a first in franchise history. The jersey will be retired at a pre-game ceremony Saturday, March 13. The #mnwild announced today it will retire Mikko Koivu’s jersey number in a special pre-game ceremony on Sunday, March 13. Koivu will be the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. More » https://t.co/FYvIkCPFdh — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 29, 2021 No one worked harder than Mikko during his time with the Minnesota Wild,” Wild general manger Bill Guerin said. “He was a fiery competitor and a...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
The Tribune-Democrat

Ramsay scores twice to lead Tomahawks past Rebels

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sean Ramsay scored twice as 12 different Johnstown Tomahawks tallied at least one point in a 6-2 victory over the Jamestown Rebels on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Saturday's triumph helped Johnstown (11-8-3, 25 points) pull within one point of the Northeast...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
WGRZ TV

Edmunds a full go in practice as Bills prep for Saints

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - With things going from bad to worse, the Buffalo Bills don’t have much time to regroup ahead of their next game. In their eyes, that’s a good thing. Wiping the slate clean might be a good idea for the Bills, who have gone from an expected Super Bowl contender to a team in crisis in recent weeks. Buffalo (6-4) is coming off its worst performance of the season, a 41-15 loss to Indianapolis, and must quickly move on with a game against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.
NFL
WGRZ TV

Segu's career night not enough for UB

RIVIERA MAYA, Cancun (AP) - Gavin Kensmil had 20 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Buffalo 79-78 in the Cancun Challenge - Riviera Division. David Kachelries had 15 points for Stephen F. Austin. Ronaldo Segu made two free throws to give Buffalo a 75-74 lead near the 2-minute mark but the Bulls did not score again until his 3-pointer at the final buzzer. Segu scored a career-high 25 points for the Bulls.
BUFFALO, NY

