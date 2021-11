PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Moshe Porat, 74, of Bala Cynwyd, PA, the former Dean of Temple University’s Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management (“Fox”) from 1996 until 2018, was convicted today after trial on charges that he conspired and schemed to deceive the school’s applicants, students, and donors into believing that the school offered top-ranked business degree programs, so that they would pay tuition and make donations to Temple.

