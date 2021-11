Manchester Twp., NJ – On Friday, November 26 2021, at approximately 4:10 p.m., the Toms River Police Department dispatched multiple officers to the area of Route 37 and Route 166 for the report of a robbery in progress involving a handgun. Upon their arrival, the victim advised that his vehicle had been stolen from him at gunpoint from the parking lot of 10 Route 37 East. The victim also advised that his vehicle was last seen traveling Westbound on Route 37.

