Eternally Thankful

When works of fiction are being thought of as controversial there are moments when they might actually have a bit of weight. But when it’s a moment that is a part of actual history there is a fine line that doesn’t always need to be crossed. Then there’s the idea that people might need to take it down a few notches and realize that the fictional story is finding a different way to present something that’s been a part of history for a very long time and while regrettable, is not something that should be turned away from. The Hiroshima scene in The Eternals, when Phastos looks around in utter horror and sorrow at what his contributions to humanity have wrought, is a work of fiction that is no more controversial than the showcasing of the plight of the many Jews that were shown in X-Men: First Class as they were marched off to the death camps. Some might feel that I’m being a little too blunt in saying such a thing, but the truth is that all of it has been used for emotional effect, to give the respective movies a little bigger punch in the emotional department.

