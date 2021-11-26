Eternally Thankful

There are a few things that people will notice about Kingo first and foremost, and one of them is bound to be that among the Eternals, he’s the vainest among them without question. Another aspect might be that he’s doing the same thing when it comes to the hypocritical idea of helping humanity to advance while staying out of any bigger problems that he might influence. The difference is that he’s benefited from it a lot more than any of the others. Yet another thing is that when it comes to where he stands on defying Arishem and siding with Ikaris concerning the Emergence, he does appear a bit flaky. There is a good line of reasoning behind why Kingo isn’t in the final battle, but it’s also the line of reasoning that’s been used to hang people or otherwise punish them in the past since he won’t choose sides between his fellow Eternals and Arishem. In other words, he agrees with Ikaris when it comes to following the Celestial’s orders, kind of, but he also doesn’t want to fight his fellow immortals.
