VENICE (SNN-TV) - The Venice Indians play host tomorrow night to the Riverview Rams at Powell-Davis Stadium in our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. This semifinal match up consists of two teams that are no strangers to one another, having met once already this season, in Venice with the Indians winning 41-7. While both teams have evolved since that point in late October, since the loss the Rams have rattled off two wins, including a road playoff 31-7 victory of Lutz Steinbrenner last week. While the last meeting didn’t go as planned, Riverview senior offensive and defensive lineman Walter Leise says he always saw the silver lining.

VENICE, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO