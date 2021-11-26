Recap: Christ Our Rock gets by Marissa

Series; Last meeting: Missouri leads 2-0; Missouri 69, Liberty 60, Dec. 9, 2020. TV, radio: ESPN-Plus, KTRS (550 AM) About Missouri: As expected, the Tigers walloped NAIA Paul Quinn College on Monday, 91-59, led by Kobe Brown’s 20 points and 23 rebounds, the most boards for an MU player since 1966. … Brown leads MU with 15.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. … Newly appointed point guard Amari Davis has averaged 14.8 points the last four games while shooting 50% from 3-point range. … Jordan Wilmore, MU’s 7-3 center, didn’t start or see any action against Paul Quinn after playing double-digit minutes in five of the first six games. … Freshman guard Kaleb Brown, Kobe’s younger brother, scored his first college points Monday and has become a regular in the rotation, Cuonzo Martin said.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO