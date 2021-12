“GOAL” the team chants after the ball is slammed into the net. That may sound pretty boring, but that’s only one part of lacrosse. Lacrosse is a mix between field hockey and soccer, and involves some running (depending on the position), if that’s not your cup of tea there are always other positions like a goalie, which doesn’t have much running and is one of the most valuable players.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO