Fire rips through Broward duplex leaving 16 people and a pet without a home

It was a Thanksgiving weekend nightmare for several families in Lauderdale Lakes who were forced out of their homes by flames around 8:25 p.m. on Friday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue team.

Calls came in with people reporting a stove on fire inside a duplex located at 4165 NW 31st Ave., according to Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane.

Smoke and flames were visible when fire crews arrived at 8:30 p.m. The blaze spread to three units displacing 16 people including 2 children. A dog was also part of the group. Nobody was injured.

The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the families.