ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Fire rips through Broward duplex leaving 16 people and a pet without a home

By Arlene Borenstein-Zuluaga, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

It was a Thanksgiving weekend nightmare for several families in Lauderdale Lakes who were forced out of their homes by flames around 8:25 p.m. on Friday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue team.

Calls came in with people reporting a stove on fire inside a duplex located at 4165 NW 31st Ave., according to Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane.

Smoke and flames were visible when fire crews arrived at 8:30 p.m. The blaze spread to three units displacing 16 people including 2 children. A dog was also part of the group. Nobody was injured.

The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the families.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Car barrels through the front of the Holiday Shop on Las Olas Boulevard

Two people were inside a car when it crashed through the front of a store on Las Olas Boulevard early Tuesday, causing “significant damage” to the business, police said. The car smashed through an exterior wall of the Holiday Shop, at 3001 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, at about 3:45 a.m., Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said. The beachwear retail shop sits on ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Live flies on bread rolls,’ rodent holes force five South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Pests trampled across a bakery’s bread rolls and rodents gnawed holes into restaurant walls ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, forcing state inspectors to temporarily close five restaurants. The eateries inspected last week included Al Salem Middle Eastern Restaurant in Plantation, Basilic Vietnamese Grill in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Le Berger Restaurant in Lake Worth, El Jalapeno in Lake Worth and ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy