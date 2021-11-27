Philadelphia Sets New Record With 501st Homicide In Single Year After Man Killed In East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has set a new, grim record for homicides in a single year. There have now been 501 homicides in the city after a man was found shot and killed just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night in East Mount Airy.

This surpasses the record set back in 1990.

Police say the 30-year-old man was found lying next to a vehicle on the 7100 block of Ardleigh Street around 8:40 p.m.

Police say the man was shot five times throughout the body. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

