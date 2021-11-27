ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Oscar Smith easily wins another region title, but has a bigger goal in sight

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Oscar Smith running back Kevon King had no doubt the Tigers would beat Western Branch in the Class 6 Region A title game Friday.

He wasn’t being cocky, but he knew the Tigers have a bigger goal than just winning a region title.

He knows the Tigers are trying to win back-to-back state titles.

“We already knew we could beat them,” he said. “We just stayed locked in and didn’t feed into the crowd or anything like that, and just played our game. If we play our game, you can’t beat us.”

King accounted for three touchdowns — two on runs and another on a pass — as he helped lead the Tigers to a 58-6 win over the Bruins.

The Tigers learned Saturday that they will play their semifinal at home against the Region B champion Battlefield Bobcats of Haymarket.

In the Tigers’ eyes, they don’t care who they play because when they come out focused, they are tough to beat.

Oscar Smith (11-1) didn’t waste any time on its first possession as the Tigers marched 62 yards in eight plays to get into the end zone. Jason Woodard capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run to help give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.

The Tigers added to their lead three minutes later when Amonte Jones returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown to put Oscar Smith up 14-0.

About two minutes later, the Tigers swarmed the Western Branch punter and got the ball on the Bruins’ 8.

King scored on the next play, an 8-yard run.

The defense added a safety. King scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan Vasko and later scored on a 54-yard touchdown run to put Oscar Smith up 37-0.

Sherron Covil added the dagger on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Vasko, and the Tigers led 44-0 at the half.

“Our guys came out ready to go,” said Oscar Smith coach Chris Scott. “The seniors have been here before. We got to keep elevating the program, and these guys took to that all week in practice. All the things that champions go to do, they bought into it, and I think that’s why they came out here ready to go. They made a statement from the get-go.”

The only thing that went against the Tigers was they didn’t record a shutout.

Western Branch’s Paul Billups Jr. returned the opening kickoff of the second half 77 yards into the end zone.

The touchdown marked the first time the Bruins scored against Oscar Smith since 2019. In the past six meetings, the Tigers outscored Western Branch 299-14 with five shutouts.

Western Branch, which hasn’t beaten Oscar Smith since 2003, finished the season 10-3 in what has been a remarkable turnaround by Bruins second-year coach Rashad Cook. Prior to this season, the Bruins hadn’t had a winning season since 2016 and hadn’t won a playoff game since 2013. They won two playoff games to reach the region final.

King finished with 92 rushing yards, while Vasko threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns. The Old Dominion commit has accounted for 15 touchdowns in the postseason.

Larry Rubama, 757-446-2273, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com . Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Oscar Smith stonewalls James River – Midlothian 50-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Oscar Smith followed in overpowering James River – Midlothian 50-0 in a Virginia high school football matchup. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-4e5bd').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
247Sports

Bobo's tenure as Auburn OC comes to an early end

Mike Bobo was fired Monday as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, multiple sources close to the football program told Auburn Undercover. Bobo, who joined first-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff last January, moved to Auburn from South Carolina. He was the former head coach at Colorado State and the long-time offensive coordinator at Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#Tigers#Battlefield Bobcats
Virginian-Pilot

High School Boys Basketball Preview: King’s Fork, Landstown open season at 1-2 as all teams return to the court

5 things you should know Basketball is back for EVERYONE For most coaches and players — outside of the Beach District — no significant games have been played in nearly two years because of COVID. The pandemic stopped the 2019-20 season prematurely and then wiped out the 2020-21 season for many teams. As one coach said, “It feels like forever since the last time we played.” New coaches In the ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WETM

Tioga football advances, SVEC wins 8-man regional title

The Tigers and Eagles both won on Friday. Tioga football advances, SVEC wins 8-man regional title. Local church holds its first Winter Clothing giveaway in Elmira. BMillz hosts a Turkey Drive for the Southern Tier community. Former Elmira Pioneers, Mansfield Destroyers manager Brian Hill passes away. Winning New York Lottery...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Graham confounds Ridgeview ambitions in 49-21 Region 2D title win

BLUEFIELD — Then there were four. The Graham G-Men captured one of four regional championships in Virginia Class 2 football on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Wolfpack of Ridgeview 49-21 at Mitchell Stadium in the Region D title game. Graham (12-0) overcame obstacles on Saturday that would have sunk a lesser...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Sequim Gazette

College soccer: Peninsula women win NWAC title again on late goal

The Peninsula College women’s soccer team collected its fifth NWAC championship at the Starfire Soccer Complex on Nov. 14, beating Clark College 1-0 in the title game. But it didn’t come without a lot of sacrifice. And a lot of heartbreak. This team had 13 “Super Sophs,” basically third-year players...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
cw14online.com

Coleman's comeback win has Cougars ready for title game

COLEMAN (WLUK) -- Thirteen times this season Coleman has stepped on a football field and 13 times the Cougars have been victorious. But Coleman isn't done yet. The Cougars play in their first state championship game Thursday against Reedsville at Camp Randall Stadium, and at stake is the program's first-ever gold ball.
FOOTBALL
WLNS

Team of the Week: Mason wins first-ever regional title

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Holding practices the week before Thanksgiving is uncommon territory for the Mason football team – at least it was before this season. For the first time in school history, the Mason football team captured a regional title and advanced to the state semifinals. The Bulldogs improved their win streak to eight games after taking down Brother Rice, 20-17, in the regional championship game.
MASON, MI
WSLS

WATCH: Appomattox clinches Region 2C title with 27-21 win over Glenvar

GLENVAR, Va. – Appomattox beat Glenvar on Saturday 27-21 to win the Region 2C title and advance to the Class 2 State Semifinals. The Raiders got a pair of touchdowns from Jonathan Pennix and a 46-yard FG from Tye Robertson in the win. Appomattox moves to 11-1 on the season, as the are seeking their sixth state title in seven years. Glenvar finishes the season at 11-2.
APPOMATTOX, VA
The Post and Courier

Gators' 2022 goal is fourth straight region title

The Goose Creek Gators won seven football games this season, including all four Region 7-AAAAA contests. The Gators reeled in their third straight region title and won a playoff game before falling to Lexington High School in the second round. “All in all it was a really good year,” Gators...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Northern Virginia Daily

Central wins first-ever region football title, tops Stuarts Draft

WOODSTOCK -- Central made history on Friday night. The top-seeded Falcons used a stifling defense and their power run game to knock off second-seeded Stuarts Draft, 21-6, and win their first Region 2B football title. Central advances to the Class 2 state semifinals for its first-ever state berth in school history as the Falcons will host King William next Saturday at 2 p.m.
WOODSTOCK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy