WATCH: Domantas Sabonis goes for 23 and 18 as Pacers prevail

Domantas Sabonis scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 18 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night.

Two other Pacers had double-doubles. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon had 11 points and 12 assists.

Caris LeVert added 19 points for the Pacers. Kelan Martin had 15 points, Chris Duarte scored 12 and Torrey Craig had 11.

The Pacers won for the first time in three games against Toronto this season.

Fred VanVleet scored 26 points for the Raptors, who finished a six-game road trip at 2-4. Pascal Siakam added 17 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes also scored 17 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points.

After leading by nine points at halftime, Indiana took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Toronto scored the first five points of the fourth, but Indiana responded with a 10-0 run finished by a layup and free throw by Sabonis with 7:24 to play.

Sabonis hit a 3-pointer with 6:45 remaining to stretch the lead to 17. Toronto answered with six straight points, but Brogdon made a 3-pointer with 4:18 to play and Indiana led by 14 points.

Toronto led 35-31 after one quarter. Indiana took a four-point lead on Chris Duarte’s layup and free throw with 7:16 remaining in the second quarter. Siakam’s jumper gave Toronto a two-point lead with 5:33 left, but Indiana went on a 15-2 surge, capped by Martin’s 3-pointer with 1:20 left. Indiana led 66-57 at halftime.

Barnes went to the locker room late in the second quarter after aggravating a thumb injury, but the rookie returned for the third quarter.

LeVert’s layup put Indiana ahead by 12 with 9:04 to play in the third quarter. Toronto pulled to within six points, but Indiana led by 13 when Brogdon made two free throws with 4:07 left in the third. The Pacers led 92-81 after the third quarter.

–Field Level Media

