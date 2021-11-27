ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 airlifted to hospital after I-75 crash in Boone County

By Taylor Weiter
 3 days ago
One person was airlifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition Friday after a crash on I-75 in Boone County.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-75 South between the Turfway and Erlanger exits at around 4:20 p.m. After investigating, officers said a car struck the rear of a box truck, causing the truck to hit the concrete median and overturn.

Police said the truck's passenger was ejected and sustained a serious head injury. The person was airlifted to UC, and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition. The truck driver and both people inside the car were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence. All are expected to be OK.

I-75 South was shut down for several hours at mile marker 182. The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

