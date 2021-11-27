ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

No. 4 Cincinnati beats East Carolina to complete 12-0 regular season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5WAe_0d7lXn8H00

No. 4 Cincinnati capped the second 12-0 regular season in program history with a 35-13 win over host East Carolina on Friday afternoon in Greenville, N.C.

The Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) clinched the right to host the AAC Championship Game next weekend with the victory. Cincinnati is also expected to stay inside the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings to be released Tuesday.

Desmond Ridder completed 17 of 28 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while Alec Pierce had eight catches for 136 yards and a score. Jerome Ford rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The Bearcats blocked a punt and a field goal attempt while outgaining the Pirates 444-282. The Pirates gave up three sacks and rushed for just 54 yards.

Related: Top 25 College Football Rankings – Ohio State climbs, Oregon and Michigan State crash

East Carolina (7-5, 5-3) had a four-game winning streak snapped and lost their fourth straight against the Bearcats. Holton Ahlers hit on 19 of 38 passes for 228 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Owen Daffer’s 44-yard field goal provided the only points of the third quarter as the Pirates pulled to within 21-6 going into the fourth.

ECU lined up for another field goal early in the fourth, but Cincinnati’s Arquon Bush came around the edge to block it. Ahmad Gardner scooped it up and returned it for a 60-yard touchdown and a 28-6 lead with 11:17 remaining.

ECU found the end zone with Jsi Hatfield’s 12-yard touchdown catch from Ahlers with 9:38 left. But the Pirates had turnovers on their next two possessions, and Ryan Montgomery added a 2-yard TD run for the Bearcats with 1:44 left.

Related: College football games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The Pirates struck first, with Daffer’s 35-yard field goal, but the Bearcats took off with a dominating second quarter.

Ridder found Leonard Taylor with a 44-yard touchdown down the left side to get Cincinnati on the board and in the lead early in the second quarter. Jerome Ford’s 2-yard touchdown with 10:32 left in the half made it 14-3. Pierce hauled in a heavily-contested 28-yard TD reception from Ridder for a 21-3 lead with 4:40 left before the break.

Cincinnati missed a chance for a bigger first-half lead when Ford fumbled inside the 5-yard line with 1:15 left. The Bearcats’ first two possessions of the game ended with a missed 45-yard field goal and failed fourth down on the ECU 29-yard line as well.

Ridder completed 12 of 15 passes for 243 yards and two scores in the first half alone as Cincinnati outgained ECU 325-77 in the first half. The Pirates were held to just 15 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Missouri State
Greenville, NC
Sports
City
Oregon, OH
Greenville, NC
Football
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Greenville, NC
College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Greenville, OH
City
Greenville, NC
Cincinnati, OH
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Utah State
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#College Football Playoff#American Football#Pirates 444 282#Ohio State#Ecu#The Pirates
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Hiring Lincoln Riley

Shocking news broke in the college football world on Sunday afternoon that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would leave the Sooners and head out west to take over at USC. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news that Riley would become the Trojans new head coach less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old firmly denied any connection between him and the LSU vacancy. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports confirmed Thamel’s report shortly after.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young asked about Bo Nix’s Alabama officiating comments

It’s Rivalry Week and there is absolutely no love lost between Iron Bowl participants. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stirred the pot some more on Monday when he suggested the Alabama Crimson Tide are officiated differently from the rest of the SEC. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comment...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy