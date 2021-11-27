Breece Hall enjoys record-setting day as Iowa State tops TCU

Breece Hall rushed for career-best 242 yards and three touchdowns and added a scoring reception as Iowa State prepared for the postseason with an easy 48-14 win over visiting TCU on Friday in Ames, Iowa.

Hall scored a rushing touchdown in his 24th consecutive game, breaking the NCAA mark as set by Arkansas’ Bill Burnette from 1968-70.

Brock Purdy passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns for Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12). The Cyclones are bowl eligible for a program-record fifth straight year and will continue their season in December.

The Horned Frogs (5-7, 3-6) were trying to clinch a berth in a bowl but will now have to wait to see if they can fill a spot among a bevy of 5-7 teams.

Max Duggan passed for 216 yards and two scores for TCU while playing with a broken foot.

The Cyclones scored on the game’s opening possession, moving 50 yards in nine plays to Andrew Mevis’ 27-yard field goal. Iowa State added to its lead with a 40-yard touchdown run by Jirehl Brock with 13:12 to play in the second quarter at the end of a five-play, 80-yard drive.

Hall’s 39-yard scoring run with 3:35 left in the second quarter put him in the history books and pushed the Cyclones’ advantage to 17-0.

TCU got on the board late in the half on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Blair Conwright and pulled within 17-7.

Hall hauled in a swing pass from Purdy on Iowa State’s first possession of the third quarter and turned it into a 22-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 24-7. Later in the quarter, Mevis hit a 32-yard field goal to build the margin to 20 points.

Hall added an 80-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter and a 4-yard touchdown run at the 8:53 mark to augment his big day.

The Horned Frogs got a fourth-quarter 6-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Tyler Guyton four snaps after a 78-yard kickoff return by Derius Davis.

Purdy passed 48 yards to Chase Allen for the game’s final score with 4:48 to play.

