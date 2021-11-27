ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Devin Booker sends scorching Suns past Knicks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4D3X_0d7lXPtj00

Devin Booker’s 3-pointer eight minutes into the game gave Phoenix the lead for good on Friday, and the visiting Suns gradually pulled away from the New York Knicks for a 118-97 victory.

Booker finished with a game-high 32 points for the Suns, who picked up their 15th victory in a row to equal the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

The franchise record of 17 straight was set during the 2006-07 season.

Phoenix will go for a 16th straight win on the second night of a road back-to-back Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks played the Suns on even terms into the eighth minute before Booker’s 3-pointer, his first of four on the night, put Phoenix up 24-21.

The Suns went on to lead by as many as eight later in the quarter, 17 in the second and 24 early in the fourth before getting an opportunity to rest key players for the showdown with the Nets.

Booker shot 14-for-27 en route to his fourth 30-point performance of the season. His season-high of 38 came in the fourth game of the winning streak against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 6.

Related: NBA Power Rankings – Warriors clear top team, Suns make a major push

All five Suns starters scored in double figures, with Deandre Ayton (14 points, game-high 13 rebounds) and Chris Paul (14 points, game-high 10 assists) logging double-doubles. Jae Crowder chipped in with 11 points and Mikal Bridges 10.

Reserves Cameron Payne (13 points) and Cam Johnson (10) also reached double figures off the bench.

Crowder hit four of his five shots and Ayton seven of his nine, helping the Suns shoot 55.7 percent as a team. Three of Crowder’s hoops were 3-pointers for Phoenix, which made 13 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Related: NBA MVP Race 2021-22 – Paul George making noise as favorites take hold

Kemba Walker had 17 points and Immanuel Quickley 16 for the Knicks, who have alternated losses and wins over their last seven games.

Evan Fournier added 11 points and RJ Barrett 10 for New York, while Mitchell Robinson pulled a team-high eight rebounds to go with seven points.

The Knicks shot just 37.0 percent from the floor.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s immediate reaction after Hawks’ shocking loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated rematch after last meeting in the 2021 playoffs; however, Trae Young is not bothered by it. After a close encounter that saw the Knicks pull away with a 99-90 victory, Young took to Twitter to share his optimism about the team. Sure, the Hawks lost in their growing rivalry with the ‘Bockers, but Ice Trae reminded everyone that it is only a regular season game and the whole campaign is a grind.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns star Devin Booker is the ‘killer’ others claim to be amid 15-game streak

The Phoenix Suns are quietly making the presence felt once again. Determined to prove that their Finals run last season wasn’t a fluke, the team has rattled off an astonishing 15-game winning streak. Their 16-3 record is just a loss behind the league-leading Golden State Warriors. This hot start is thanks in large part to Devin Booker, who has continued to be a star for the team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
dallassun.com

Devin Booker, Suns eclipse Mavericks 105-98 for 10th straight win

Jae Crowder broke a tie with two free throws with 2:34 remaining and DeAndre Ayton slammed home a Chris Paul assist 67 seconds later, helping the host Phoenix Suns outfinish the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks for a 105-98 victory Wednesday night. Doncic was scratched from the lineup during the day...
NBA
Daily Herald

Booker scores 24 points, Suns beat Mavs for 10th straight

PHOENIX -- Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to 10 games, beating the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 on Wednesday night. Chris Paul drove to the basket and was about to fall out of bounds before finding...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#The New York Knicks#The Brooklyn Nets#The Atlanta Hawks#Nba Power Rankings#Nba Mvp Race
Yardbarker

Check Out Devin Booker's Awesome Tweet Before The Suns Beat The Mavs

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, and before the game Devin Booker sent out a tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns won their 11th game in a row after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona on Friday night by a score of 112-104.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Suns G Devin Booker hits absurd layup in win over Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns were in dire need of a bucket during the third quarter of Wednesday’s 105-98 victory against the Dallas Mavericks. Phoenix fell behind by eight after scoring just six points in nearly five minutes of action. Suns guard Devin Booker was leading the team with 17 points, and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges’ hilarious feud on taking more shots

Phoenix Suns duo Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges exchanged banter regarding Booker’s shooting and Bridges’ lack of it after their game against the Dallas Mavericks last Friday. Booker commented on Bridges’ perfect shooting game after Bridges went 7-for-7. As per Gerald Bourguet, Booker said Bridges better not have another perfect game:
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Suns guard Devin Booker earns NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors

The Phoenix Suns are playing with a historical dominance the likes the franchise has seen only one other time (2006-07). The team has won 16 consecutive games and pushed their record to 17-3, their best 20-game start since the 2004-05 Suns. Life is good in Suns Nation. This team isn’t...
NBA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker gives high praise to Suns teammate Cam Johnson

With their blowout victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns have won their twelfth straight game. Offensively, the Suns were led by Cam Johnson, who tallied a career-high 22 points. In the postgame press conference, Devin Booker was asked about what he’s seen from his teammate. He shared an appreciation for the third-year forward’s mentality.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

10 Best Scorers In Phoenix Suns History: Charles Barkley And Devin Booker Are Top 3, But Not The Best

The Phoenix Suns are one of the best-run organizations right now, having represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals last year. Thanks to a fantastic trio of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton; the Suns have a ton of offensive firepower that can take over games against any opponent. That is why they currently have a 17-3 record with an incredible 16-game win streak, including a victory against the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker will cut short Thanksgiving Day to prepare for Knicks

Booker has turned the Knicks homecourt into his playground with career averages of 30.1 points on 51.2 percent shooting in six games since entering the NBA in 2015. “That’s always my first thought. It’s a business trip,” Booker said after his 35-point game Wednesday night in Cleveland. “I’m gonna sit down with some family and friends and enjoy the day, but I’m gonna cut Thanksgiving [Day] a little early and get ready for this one (against New York).”
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy