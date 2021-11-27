No. 25 Arkansas beats Missouri for eighth victory

Raheim Sanders rushed for two touchdowns as No. 25 Arkansas closed out its regular season and Southeastern Conference play with a 34-17 win over Missouri on Friday in Fayetteville, Ark.

The West Division Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) broke a five-game losing streak against their cross-division rival from the East and finished with their fourth win in five games.

Arkansas notched its first eight-win season since 2015 when it went 8-5.

KJ Jefferson was 15-for-19 passing for 262 yards and a TD to Treylon Burks, who caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score.

Related: Top 25 College Football Rankings – Ohio State climbs, Oregon and Michigan State crash

Burks’ six 100-yard receiving games this season set a school record. Trelon Smith rushed for a TD.

Montaric Brown notched his fifth interception for Arkansas, which beat Missouri for the second time in eight conference meetings.

The Tigers (6-6, 3-5) got 219 rushing yards and a score on 41 carries from Tyler Badie — the SEC’s leading rusher. It marks the fifth time Badie topped 200 yards this season.

Badie has 1,604 yards on 268 attempts with 14 TDs.

Connor Bazelak was just 10-of-26 passing for 65 yards and an interception.

Jefferson helped put the Razorbacks up 3-0 on their first series — sprinting 49 yards up the middle — to set up Cam Little’s 36-yard field goal with 10:01 left in the opening quarter.

Late in the first quarter, Missouri’s defense forced a fumble by Smith, but seven plays by the Tigers produced just 11 yards.

Kicker Harrison Mevis then connected from 46 yards with13:27 left in the half.

On the best drive of the first half, the Razorbacks traveled 76 yards on eight plays, with Jefferson’s 43-yard pass to Burks putting the home side in business at the Missouri 7-yard line. Sanders bulled in from a yard out for a 10-3 lead with 5:53 left.

One of the top kickers in the country, Mevis nailed a 49-yarder with 3:02 left that rounded out the half’s scoring at 10-6.

Badie was strong with 117 yards on 22 first-half carries, but the Razorbacks did an impressive job keeping the Tigers out of the end zone.

Early in the third, De’Vion Warren took a bubble screen from Jefferson and went 55 yards, and Smith rumbled 4 yards for a 17-6 lead.

On their next series, the Razorbacks went up 24-6 when Jefferson found Burks for 52 yards.

Mevis added a 41-yard kick — raising him to 20-of-22 in an excellent season — but Little matched it from 23 yards with 11:44 left.

Sanders’ 7-yard scoring run and Badie’s late TD rush rounded out the scoring.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: