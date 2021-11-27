ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii city worker stuck in sewage treatment plant tank dies

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu city worker died Friday after being trapped in a tank at a sewage treatment plant, officials said.

Firefighters received a 911 call at 10 a.m. requesting “a confined space” rescue at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Because of federal rules, a hazardous materials unit was first deployed to check the air quality in the tank to determine whether it was safe for a rescue team to enter. Rescuers retrieved the worker once the hazmat unit deemed the area safe.

The worker was transferred to paramedics at 10:39 a.m. The city did not elaborate on the worker’s condition at the point of rescue, but confirmed that the worker died.

The worker’s death is being investigated.

A spokesperson for Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the worker’s family.

“The city mourns the loss of our dedicated city employee,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Troyble
2d ago

Air quality should also have been checked before anyone entered the confined space in the first place.

