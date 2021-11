Buying a home is no small task, but it helps to know where to find the best deal. Though home prices are on the rise throughout the country, there are affordable areas still out there—you just need to know where to look. We’ve put together a list of the 10 best cities to buy a house right now to help you find cities with competitively priced homes and ample opportunities for exploring.

EL MIRAGE, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO