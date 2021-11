South Alabama wasn’t supposed to offer much of a challenge to an Alabama squad that came in averaging 98.5 points a game. Nobody must have told them. In the first half we saw the floor for this Alabama team. After jumping out to a 10-2 lead early, they struggled mightily in the half court against man defense from an inspired Jaguars squad. That isn’t terribly concerning this early in the season, but will likely lead to some choppy waters considering the strength of the upcoming slate. In any case, it was ugly to the tune of a whopping 14 first half turnovers that had the Tide behind 34-31 to a team that they had no business trailing.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO